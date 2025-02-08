Who Is Parvesh Verma? BJP’s Likely Delhi CM Face After Defeating Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency. The contest remained close throughout the counting process, with both candidates leading at different times. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit was also in the fray.

Verma’s win is seen as a major upset for AAP. His victory against Kejriwal has earned him the tag of a ‘giant killer’ and placed him in the spotlight for a possible chief ministerial role. His 'Jaat' background adds to his importance in BJP’s political strategy.

After registering the unprecedented victory, Parvesh Verma shared a post on 'X', "Jai Shri Ram," the text read.

जय श्री राम — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 8, 2025

Political Legacy and Family Influence

Verma hails from a strong political family. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma. His uncle, Azad Singh, was once the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested the 2013 assembly elections from Mundka on a BJP ticket.

Parvesh Verma's Family Reacts to Victory

Verma’s daughters, Trisha and Sanidhi, expressed gratitude to the voters.

"We thank the people of New Delhi for their support. The people of Delhi will never make the mistake of giving a second chance to a person who runs the government by telling lies," they said.

#WATCH | Daughters of BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma, Trisha and Sanidhi say, "We thank the people of New Delhi for their support. The people of Delhi will never make the mistake of giving a second chance to a person who runs govt by telling… pic.twitter.com/jOze2sKzkx — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

They also claimed they were confident of victory. "We knew there would be a clear-cut win. We were just waiting for the right time. This time, the people of Delhi did not let lies win," they added.

His sister, Rachna Sindhu, also reacted to the win. "I am happy as an elder sister. The women of the constituency are also happy as they have shown trust in Parvesh," she said.

Sindhu also took a dig at the AAP government. "We worked in those areas where we needed a door-to-door campaign. Women are not safe in Delhi, so what will they do with a free bus service? The women saw hope in the BJP," she stated.