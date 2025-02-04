Who Is Poonam Gupta? The First CRPF Officer To Get Married At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the official residence of President Droupadi Murmu, will host a wedding for the first time ever. According to reports, CRPF officer Poonam Gupta will marry her fiancé, Avinash Kumar, a CRPF Assistant Commandant, on February 12, 2025.

CRPF officer Poonam Gupta, currently serving as a PSO at the President’s House, also led the all-women contingent at the 74th Republic Day Parade. According to ETV Bharat, President Droupadi Murmu granted her permission to marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan in recognition of her dedication, professionalism, and disciplined service. This historic event will make Poonam Gupta the first person to marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to reports, CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta is from Madhya Pradesh. She holds a Mathematics degree, followed by a post-graduation in English Literature and a B.Ed. Poonam cleared the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam with an All India Rank of 81. She currently serves as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and has worked in Bihar’s Naxal-affected areas, among others. Her journey of determination and hard work inspires many young women across the country.

Poonam’s fiancé, Avinash Kumar, is also a CRPF Assistant Commandant, currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir. Their wedding will take place on February 12, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mother Teresa Crown Complex, attended by close family members.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official home of India’s President, is one of the country’s most important architectural landmarks. Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the massive estate covers 300 acres. The main building is spread over 200,000 square feet, with 340 rooms across four floors. It is the world’s second-largest head of state residence, after Italy’s Quirinal Palace.