Who Is Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju? Former Union Minister Sworn In As Governor Of Goa

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on Saturday, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai. As a former Union Minister of Civil Aviation and a veteran politician, he brings with him vast experience. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the new Governor and said that he could guide the government in the functioning of the state.

After taking the oath, speaking to reporters, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appealed to the citizens to co-operate with the government and assist in India's growth.

"I am delighted to be in Goa and swear by the constitution of India to serve the country, particularly Goa's people. This is my first assignment in such an office, but I have had a long experience in the political structure. I hope to get further enriched with more experiences. I appeal to the people to work with the government to make India second to none in the world," ANI quoted Goa's new governor as saying.

Who Is Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju?

According to IANS, Ashok is one of the senior-most leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He is reportedly 74 years old and is a member of the TDP politburo, the highest decision-making body of the party.

The new Governor of Goa had continuously represented the Vizianagaram seat for six terms. He was first elected as a Janata Party candidate. He has been associated with the TDP when it was floated by N.T. Rama Rao in 1982.

Reacting to Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s swearing in, Goa CM Sawant stated, "I welcome the new governor. He has immense political experience that might guide us in the functioning of the state and administration..."

Andhra CM's Reaction

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Ashok Gajapathi Raju on his appointment as the Governor of Goa and took to the social media platform X to convey heartiest congratulations to the senior TDP leader.

“This is a moment of great pride for the people of our state. I sincerely thank the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the Union Cabinet for bestowing upon him this honour,” he posted.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Political Career

The septuagenarian has won six times as MLA on a TDP ticket from the Vizianagaram Assembly segment. He has served as a minister in Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh and held portfolios, including Legislative Affairs, Revenue, and Finance.

In 2014, he was elected from the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency and was made the Civil Aviation Minister.

Ashok had to quit in 2018 after TDP pulled out of the NDA government over the delay in granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, as per IANS. Furthermore, he suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 from the same constituency.

Fast forward to 2024, the TDP did not field Ashok in the previous year’s election.

Ashok's daughter Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju was fielded by the party from the Vizianagaram Assembly segment, and she won the seat.

