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NewsIndiaWho is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Vijay appoints his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty to CM in Tamil Nadu govt
TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM (TVK)

Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Vijay appoints his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty to CM in Tamil Nadu govt

Rickey Radhan Pandit is widely regarded in political circles as an astrologer close to C Joseph Vijay and has reportedly accompanied the him at several major political and personal events in recent years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Vijay appoints his astrologer as Officer on Special Duty to CM in Tamil Nadu govt(Image Credit: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has appointed his astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the chief minister (Political), as per the official government order issued on Monday. 

The order reads, “Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining,” adding that detailed terms and conditions would be issued separately.

The renowned astrologer was the one who precited Vijay's win and his political rise in 2024.

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The appointment order was issued based on a note from the Chief Minister’s Office dated May 12. 

Rickey Radhan Pandit is widely regarded in political circles as an astrologer close to C Joseph Vijay and has reportedly accompanied the him at several major political and personal events in recent years.

The move comes as Vijay continues efforts to strengthen his political and administrative framework after taking office as chief minister.

Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10.

Also Read | AIADMK crisis: CV Shanmugam faction defies EPS to support Vijay's TVK government in Tamil Nadu

Who is Radhan Pandit ? 

With nearly four decades of expertise in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based counselling, Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is regarded as one of India’s most prominent celebrity and political astrologers.

According to media reports, his clients includes politicians from major parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Also Read | ‘Well-being of people remains our only goal’: TVK chief Vijay thanks PM Modi after poll win

Radhan Pandit's connection to Vijay 

Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been one of the most vocal supporters of Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Way before Tamil Nadu elections, he had described Vijay’s horoscope as possessing exceptional “tsunami-like” potential for political success.

 Radhan also predicted that Vijay would become chief minister by securing more than 150 seats in the state and claimed that Tamil Nadu’s temples would attain world-class stature under his leadership. 

In 2024, he had released a detailed YouTube video explaining why Vijay was likely to succeed in politics.

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

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