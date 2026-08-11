Student Activist Rahul Kranti admitted to ICU, Ranchi's Sadar Hospital on the verge of death while on an indefinite hunger strike from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium despite severe fever and acute weakness but still vows to fight till the recruitment issue and paper leak problem of JPSC and JSSC recruitment processes gets resolved by the government.
Rahul Kumar from Palamu was conferred the name "Kranti" because of his success as a lone student leader to organize protests in front of JSSC against their non-merit-based teacher counselling list. The affected candidates gave him the title as their protest compelled the state authorities to correct the results.
For the last decade, he maintained an undefeated streak of 10-0 in ten major student agitations in the state of Jharkhand.
A breakthrough in high court: When thousands were denied age limits to compete, Rahul filed a case in the High Court of Jharkhand and succeeded in getting age relaxation for candidates for the 14th JPSC exam.
Ten successful student agitation: His campaigns have resulted in successful change in policies by state recruitment boards regarding assistant teacher recruitments, lady supervisor exam delays, etc.
Rahul is not a professional protester but an eligible candidate who successfully passed the JPSC Preliminary examination and appeared for the Mains.
Rahul was compelled to initiate reforms following his experience in which he discovered that papers were being sold outside a hotel in Ranchi Railway Station during his own examination process. Mass corruption compromised his performance and forced him to take up systemic leakages in exams over his own examinations.
Now 40 years old, Rahul juggles his high-risk struggle with taking care of his housewife wife and two little children, aged six and three years, respectively.
"This is not only my struggle but also about creating a transparent recruitment process for the next generation. You fight and win ten times, and then the government will have no choice but to relent," Rahul said from his ICU bed.
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