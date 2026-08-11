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  • /A 40-year-old father of two, a 10-0 protest record, and an ICU bed: Who is Jharkhand's Rahul Kranti?

A 40-year-old father of two, a 10-0 protest record, and an ICU bed: Who is Jharkhand's Rahul Kranti?

Student activist Rahul Kranti was rushed to the ICU during a hunger strike in Ranchi. Discover his 10-0 record fighting JPSC & JSSC paper leaks.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
A 40-year-old father of two, a 10-0 protest record, and an ICU bed: Who is Jharkhand's Rahul Kranti?
Image Credit: Rahul Kranti, who was on a hunger strike being checked by a doctor after being shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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