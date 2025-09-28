Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965852https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-rajeev-verma-ias-officer-appointed-as-new-chief-secretary-of-delhi-2965852.html
NewsIndia
RAJEEV VERMA

Who Is Rajeev Verma? IAS Officer Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Delhi

Rajeev Verma belongs to the 1992 batch of the AGMUT cadre. Before his appointment in Delhi, he served as Chief Secretary to the government of Chandigarh since 29 January 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Rajeev Verma? IAS Officer Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of DelhiPhoto Credit: IANS

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, according to a government order issued on Sunday. Verma will succeed the incumbent Dharmendra, who is set to retire on 30 September.

“With the approval of the competent authority, Rajeev Verma, IAS, AGMUT cadre, 1992 batch, is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD, w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining, whichever is later,” stated the official order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday evening.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Rajeev Verma?

Ahead of his posting to Delhi, Verma has been serving as the Chief Secretary to the Chandigarh administration since 29 January 2024. He was appointed to the post after serving as Advisor to the Administrator and Additional Secretary in the union territory from 2022 to 2024.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Verma holds an MTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He is no stranger to the Delhi administration, having earlier served as Finance and Revenue Secretary from 2018 to 2022.

In his three-decade-long bureaucratic career, Verma has also held key roles in Delhi’s Transport Department, along with secretary and additional secretary-level positions in various departments of the national capital.

At the central level, he has served in several important ministries, including Defence, Power, and Health and Family Welfare.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh