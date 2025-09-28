Who Is Rajeev Verma? IAS Officer Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Delhi

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi, according to a government order issued on Sunday. Verma will succeed the incumbent Dharmendra, who is set to retire on 30 September.

“With the approval of the competent authority, Rajeev Verma, IAS, AGMUT cadre, 1992 batch, is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD, w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining, whichever is later,” stated the official order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday evening.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer of Rajeev Verma (Chandigarh UT Chief Secretary) from Chandigarh to Delhi, appointing him as the Chief Secretary of Delhi. He is set to take charge on October 1. pic.twitter.com/v3LuqBULh2 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

Who Is Rajeev Verma?

Ahead of his posting to Delhi, Verma has been serving as the Chief Secretary to the Chandigarh administration since 29 January 2024. He was appointed to the post after serving as Advisor to the Administrator and Additional Secretary in the union territory from 2022 to 2024.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Verma holds an MTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He is no stranger to the Delhi administration, having earlier served as Finance and Revenue Secretary from 2018 to 2022.

In his three-decade-long bureaucratic career, Verma has also held key roles in Delhi’s Transport Department, along with secretary and additional secretary-level positions in various departments of the national capital.

At the central level, he has served in several important ministries, including Defence, Power, and Health and Family Welfare.