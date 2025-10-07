Who is Rakesh Kishore? Senior Advocate Who Threw Shoe On CJI B.R. Gavai In Supreme Court

Rakesh Kishore is a 71-year-old senior lawyer in India, who made headlines on October 6, 2025, after he attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing. The attack took place after the CJI dismissed a petition regarding the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

Upset with the court’s decision, Kishore reportedly shouted slogans about Sanatan Dharma and tried to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai. The shoe missed, and the Chief Justice stayed calm and continued the hearing. Eyewitnesses said CJI Gavai asked court staff and security personnel to ignore the act and maintain focus on the hearing. “Don’t get distracted by all this. These things do not affect me. Continue with the hearing,” the Chief Justice reportedly told his staff.

Bar Council Suspends Rakesh Kishore’s License

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) suspended Kishore’s license to practice law, describing his actions as inconsistent with the dignity of the legal profession. Disciplinary proceedings against him have been initiated. The BCI also called the act “a blot on the legal fraternity.”

Rakesh Kishore later explained that he acted out of emotional distress caused by the court’s decision and said he had no regrets. He emphasised that his protest was motivated by a sense of hurt and was neither impulsive nor influenced by intoxication.

Nation Reacts to Shoe Attack

The incident has sparked widespread discussion regarding respect for constitutional institutions, judicial sensitivity, and the tension between religious sentiments and legal proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the incident, praising CJI Gavai for his work and condemning the attack. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.”

The attempted attack by Rakesh Kishore has triggered nationwide attention, with people on social media raising questions about courtroom security and the importance of maintaining respect for the judiciary.