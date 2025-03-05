Who Is Ranya Rao? South Indian Actress, Daughter Of DGP, Arrested For Alleged Gold-Smuggling — Everything About Her

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested actress Ranya Rao in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. Known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' the actress was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru on the evening of March 3, 2025.

Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of DGP Dr K. Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court judge for financial offences on the evening of March 4. Following the hearing, the judge ordered that she be sent to judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

According to DRI officials, Ranya had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight. According to news agency ANI, the DRI team had been tipped off about her involvement in gold smuggling, and they had stationed themselves at the airport two hours before her arrival. After her flight landed around 7 PM, she was arrested and taken into custody.

Before being transferred to judicial custody, Ranya underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. During questioning, she claimed that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was in possession of gold, which was being smuggled into India illegally.

The gold found in her possession weighed a total of 14.8 kilograms, a significant amount that has raised concerns over the extent of the smuggling operation. At present, Ranya remains in judicial custody as the DRI continues its investigation into the case.

Who Is Ranya Rao?

Rao, the actress, is the stepdaughter of K. Ramachandra Rao, the DGP of Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Kannada film Maanikya, directed by Sudeep. In her debut film, Ranya Rao played a supporting role as Manasa, a wealthy girl and Sudeep’s love interest. Her performance garnered mixed reviews.

Sudeep saw her pictures and invited her for a screen test, where she delivered a few dialogues, the actress told The Times of India after the movie ran for 100 days at the box office. The next day, he called her to his office and initially told her she wasn’t selected, but she confidently guessed otherwise. Impressed, Sudeep confirmed her selection.

In 2015, she signed her first Tamil film, Wagah, starring opposite Vikram Prabhu, marking her debut as a female lead. In 2017, she appeared in the Kannada comedy Pataki, playing Sangeetha, a journalist and the love interest of Ganesh’s police officer character.