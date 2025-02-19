Who Is Rekha Gupta? New Chief Minister Of Delhi - Check Networth, Assets, Educational Qualification, Family Background, Other Details

Delhi CM Announcement: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday elected a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh as Chief Minister of Delhi. Rekha Gupta is a former councillor and Deputy Mayor of MCD and contested the Assembly elections for the first time this year. She defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Bandana Kumar from the seat. BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month and ousted Aam Aadmi Party from power.

Reacting to her appointment as the CM, Rekha Gupta thanked the BJP leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility of the Chief Minister’s post. "Your faith and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge to work with complete honesty, dedication, and commitment for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to taking Delhi to new heights with this significant opportunity," said Gupta.

Who Is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP's Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes. Rekha Gupta, 50, was born in 1974 in Nandgarh village, located in the Jind district of Haryana. Her father was an officer at the State Bank of India. In 1976, when Rekha was just two years old, her family moved to Delhi. Rekha Gupta married Manish Gupta in 1998. According to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, her husband works for a life insurance company and also runs a spare parts business.

Educational Qualification

Rekha Gupta completed her primary to higher education in Delhi. She has done LLB (Bachelor of Law) From Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut in the year 2022. She has studied at the IMIRC College of Law located in Ghaziabad.

Rekha Gupta's Net Worth

According to her election affidavit, Rekha Gupta has an asset of over Rs 5 crores (Rs 5,31,34,981). Her total income along with her husband in the year 2023-2024 was Rs 1,21,05,810 or over Rs one crore. Her income in the same year was Rs 6,92,050.

Professional, Political Journey

As per her affidavit, Delhi CM elect Rekha Gupta is a professional and has income from share trading besides having interest income from FDs and bank savings. During her childhood, while still in school, Rekha became associated with the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Later, during her time at Delhi University, she successfully contested the election for the position of Secretary at Daulat Ram College. In 1995-96, she ran for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections and was elected as the President. After completing her education, Rekha Gupta joined the Delhi unit of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in 2003-04 and served as its secretary. From 2004 to 2006, she took on the responsibility of National Secretary of BJYM.

In 2007, she was elected as a councillor from North Pitampura. Between 2007 and 2009, she served as the Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for two years. In 2009, she was appointed as the General Secretary of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha. In 2010, the BJP entrusted her with the responsibility of being a member of the party’s National Executive Committee. She was re-elected as a councillor in 2012 from Ward-54, North Pitampura.