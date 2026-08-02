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'Who is responsible?': Farooq Abdullah slams BJP govt over security and terrorism claims

Farooq Abdullah criticised the BJP over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, questioned the Centre's claims of ending terrorism, and renewed his demand for the restoration of statehood.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
'Who is responsible?': Farooq Abdullah slams BJP govt over security and terrorism claims
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Who is responsible?': Farooq Abdullah slams BJP govt over security and terrorism claims
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