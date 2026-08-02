/'Who is responsible?': Farooq Abdullah slams BJP govt over security and terrorism claims

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday held the BJP responsible for the prevailing situation in Kashmir and questioned the Centre’s claims of improved security in the Union Territory.
Reacting to recent developments in the Valley, Abdullah asked the government to explain the origin of the terrorists involved in recent attacks if it maintains that terrorism has ended and the borders are fully secured.
“A police officer was just martyred. Laborers were shot. I want to ask: who are these killers? You claim terrorism has ended—so if it has ended, who is doing the killing? Prove it, bring them out in the open, let us see, let the world see. People get killed here, and it is simply dismissed by saying ‘a terrorist killed them,’ but where did he come from? The border is supposed to be fully under control, so who is the killer?” Farooq questioned.
“You see how things have changed; has terrorism really ended? You trumpet this to the world. We say, give us back our statehood, restore our statehood. Why aren’t you giving it back?” Abdullah said.
On the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), he remarked: “How can I watch this? They are our brothers too. If they are suffering, we keep saying, ‘Sir, please pay attention to this matter.’ The United Nations is such a huge organization, and it has a major human rights division; they should go and see what the situation is. But everyone there is silent, no country is doing anything. Even our own country, which claims ‘they are ours,’ isn’t even talking about it.”
Asked about the BJP’s description of his remarks on the Kulgam attack as “irresponsible,” Abdullah responded: “What answer can I give to that? It is their politics… they have to pursue their own politics… but the situation is ruined… They are doing the same thing with this politics.”
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