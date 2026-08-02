/'Who is responsible?': Farooq Abdullah slams BJP govt over security and terrorism claims

“A police officer was just martyred. Laborers were shot. I want to ask: who are these killers? You claim terrorism has ended—so if it has ended, who is doing the killing? Prove it, bring them out in the open, let us see, let the world see. People get killed here, and it is simply dismissed by saying ‘a terrorist killed them,’ but where did he come from? The border is supposed to be fully under control, so who is the killer?” Farooq questioned.