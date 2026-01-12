Who Is Rikshit Chauhan? Merchant Navy Officer From Himachal Pradesh Aboard US Seized Russian Tanker

Three Indian nationals were reportedly among the crew members aboard the Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by the United States military in the North Atlantic Ocean. Among them was a Merchant Navy officer from Himachal Pradesh, Rikshit Chauhan, according to reports.

According to ANI, RT had reported, citing sources, that the vessel had a crew of 28 individuals, including three Indian citizens.

Who Is Rikshit Chauhan?

According to Hindustan Times, Rikshit Chauhan (26) is a Merchant Navy officer from Himachal Pradesh's Palampur.

Rikshit has been in the Merchant Navy for three years and in a Russian company for two years. His mother has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to 'ensure' his safe return, HT reported.

India On Russian Tanker's Seizure

During a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had clarified that India is closely monitoring reports of Indian nationals allegedly present on a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by the United States, noting that it is currently "ascertaining" the details of the nationals aboard the tanker.

Jaiswal said, "We are closely following the developments, and we are ascertaining further details of the Indian nationals who are supposed to be there on the oil tanker."

The MEA's remarks came after the reports claimed that three Indian nationals were among the crew members aboard the Russian-flagged oil tanker.

The development comes a day after the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera - formerly the Bella 1 - by US forces following weeks of pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship, after it allegedly evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight.

Meanwhile, Russia had issued a strong condemnation after the seizure, asserting that no nation has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

(with ANI inputs)