Who Is RK Singh? Former Union Minister Suspended By BJP For 'Anti-Party Activities'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday suspended party leader and former Union Minister RK Singh with immediate effect. This comes after months of public statements by the senior politician that allegedly deviated from the BJP’s official position.

The saffron party cited “anti-party activities” as the reason for RK Singh's suspension. The move has created a buzz in political circles, as R.K. Singh has long been viewed as an influential figure within the BJP.

According to IANS, in a letter issued by the state headquarters and signed by state president Arun Singh, the BJP stated, “Your activities are against the party and amount to indiscipline. The party has taken serious note of this, as it has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended and asked to explain why you should not be expelled. Submit your clarification within one week of receiving this letter.”

Who Is RK Singh?

RK Singh is a former IAS officer who entered politics after holding key administrative roles.

The BJP projected him as a tough and efficient administrator. He went on to serve as Union Minister of State for Home and Minister of Power.

In his tenure as the Union Minister, he oversaw reforms in power generation, distribution, and rural electrification.

Meanwhile, IANS cited political observers and reported that RK Singh had been increasingly dissatisfied with the leadership over local political equations and strategic choices.

His public remarks, which could be seen as contradicting the party line, had become more frequent in the past few months.

Why Was RK Singh Suspended From Party?

For several months, RK Singh had reportedly publicly questioned organisational decisions, ticket distribution, and electoral strategies.

