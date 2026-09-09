/Who is Rohan Parekh? 24-year-old man arrested for posing as fake PMO ID Card

"Three men allegedly used a suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World Plaza, BKC. An FIR has been filed at BKC PS under various BNS sections, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry armed with a weapon. Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. The weapon has been found to be licensed, and two persons have been arrested in this regard. Please note that this incident took place yesterday", Mumbai police said.