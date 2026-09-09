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Who is Rohan Parekh? 24-year-old man arrested for posing as fake PMO ID Card

Two men accused of posing as PMO officials were remanded in police custody until September 11 after allegedly attempting to enter Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza with a suspicious PMO identity card and a licensed firearm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Who is Rohan Parekh? 24-year-old man arrested for posing as fake PMO ID Card
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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Who is Rohan Parekh? 24-year-old man arrested for posing as fake PMO ID Card
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