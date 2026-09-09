/Who is Rohan Parekh? 24-year-old man arrested for posing as fake PMO ID Card

A court has remanded the two arrested individuals, who allegedly posed as PMO officials, to police custody until September 11. Mumbai Police arrested them while they were allegedly attempting to enter the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend an event.
According to police, three men allegedly used a suspicious government-issued identity card and forced their way past mall security while carrying a firearm to gain entry to Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s BKC area.
"Three men allegedly used a suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World Plaza, BKC. An FIR has been filed at BKC PS under various BNS sections, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry armed with a weapon. Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. The weapon has been found to be licensed, and two persons have been arrested in this regard. Please note that this incident took place yesterday", Mumbai police said.
Who is Rohan Parekh?
At 24, Rohan Premal Parekh has studied in London, holds a BSc in Mathematics and Science, and has developed an interest in drone technology, according to the Indian Express. However, on Monday, the young businessman was taken into police custody after allegedly using a suspected Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card to gain entry to Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s BKC, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the area.
Parikh, who works as a share broker, had reached the premises with his friend Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul, 26, and his personal security guard, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, 49, a retired Army personnel from rural Nashik. Kunde, who retired from the Army around a decade ago, had been working as Parikh’s bodyguard.
According to police, Kunde was carrying a licensed revolver and six live cartridges when the trio entered the premises.
Investigators are now examining Parikh’s background in drone technology as part of their efforts to determine why he was carrying an identity card that identified him as a PMO official.
The identity card allegedly described Parikh as a Grade C official of the PMO and stated that he was associated with drone technology.
According to police, Parikh, Bagul and Kunde arrived at Jio World Plaza at around 4.50 pm on Monday. During the security screening, one of them allegedly presented the identity card and claimed to be associated with the PMO. Security personnel subsequently alerted the police. Investigators then traced Parikh using CCTV footage and details of the vehicle in which the three men had arrived.
The identity card allegedly described Parikh as a Grade C official of the PMO and stated that he was associated with drone technology.
According to police, Parikh, Bagul and Kunde arrived at Jio World Plaza at around 4.50 pm on Monday. During the security screening, one of them allegedly presented the identity card and claimed to be associated with the PMO. Security personnel subsequently alerted the police. Investigators then traced Parikh using CCTV footage and details of the vehicle in which the three men had arrived.
A police team visited Parikh’s residence in Khar later that night. He was at home and, according to the police remand application, told investigators that Kunde and Bagul had accompanied him. Parikh was subsequently detained, while Kunde was arrested in Kalyan. Bagul, who has been friends with Parikh for the past few years, has also been named as an accused and remains absconding.
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