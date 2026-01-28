Who is Rohit Pawar and how is he related to Ajit Pawar?

Who is Rohit Pawar?

Rohit Rajendra Pawar is an Indian politician and a significant member of the influential Pawar family in Maharashtra. Born on 29 September 1985 in Baramati, he is the grandson of Dinkar Rao Govindrao Pawar and the grand-nephew of senior Indian leader Sharad Pawar .

Rohit represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, having first been elected in 2019. He is also the President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), a role he has held since 2022, where he has focused on grassroots development and infrastructure improvement for the sport in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He is currently serving as the MLA from the Karjat‑Jamkhed constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, having won the seat as the NCP‑SP candidate. Also, a candid moment unfolded between Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar, where the former playfully teased Rohit, who had narrowly won an election, by saying 'tu bach gaya'.

Political career

Rohit’s entry into politics came after his stint in the Pune Zilla Parishad, and he has built his own political identity within the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP). As part of the Pawar family’s fourth generation in politics, he is seen as one of the rising young leaders with influence beyond the family’s traditional bastion of Baramati.

Relationship with Ajit Pawar

Rohit Pawar is a nephew of Ajit Pawar. Their relationship is part of the broader Pawar family ties: both share a common grand-uncle in Sharad Pawar, making Rohit and Ajit members of the extended Pawar political lineage.