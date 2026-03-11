Who is Rohit Tilak? Why Congress is staring at yet another exodus in Maharashtra

The grand old party of India, with over 140 years of its existence, is today reeling with an ailment that successive leadership has failed to cure. The ailment is the exodus of leaders amid the party’s poor poll performance. In 2014, no one would have imagined that the Congress party would find itself limited to only a few states in 2024, and many prominent faces would leave the party for either the BJP or regional parties. In the last 10 years, over 400 leaders have left the Congress, including big names like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, S. M. Krishna, Milind Deora, Gaurav Vallabh, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Baba Siddique.

The party has suffered a massive defeat in Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and it has failed to retain top leaders across the country in its fold. The party is facing a fresh exodus in Maharashtra, and this is related to the party’s pre-independence legacy. Rohit Tilak, descendant of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak and former Maharashtra Youth Congress chief, is likely to leave the party after facing years of ignorance.

The Congress party has maintained a distance from Rohit since the Lokmanya Tilak award was conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ignored by the party, the lone active descendant of Lokmanya Tilak in the Congress is now looking to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The award was established in 1983 and has been conferred on leaders from across fields, including politics, said Rohit. The award was earlier conferred on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Rohit said that he tried to clarify the reason behind conferring the award on PM Modi to the party high command, but finally got fed up and stopped working for the Congress.

Notably, the other descendants of the Tilak family are already with the BJP and if Rohit joins Shiv Sena, it will mark the end of the Tilak legacy in the Congress. However, Congress appears to be unfazed by the symbolism.

Rohit Tilak was the only member of the Tilak family active in the Congress after his grandfather, Jayantrao Tilak. He carried forward the family’s association with the party even as his aunt, Mukta Tilak, was part of the BJP, serving as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and later as the Mayor of Pune. She was also elected to the state assembly. After her passing, her son Kunal Tilak continued her political legacy in the BJP and was elected as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Congress was a movement before independence and Lokmanya Tilak was part of it. His family’s association continued with the party even after independence.

Shiv Sena has reportedly offered the Rajya Sabha seat to Rohit Tilak. The Shiv Sena chief had earlier announced his name as the party’s second candidate for the recently held Rajya Sabha elections. However, the party later decided not to contest after the MVA fielded NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the seat.

The Shiv Sena chief had earlier announced his name as the party’s second candidate for the recently held Rajya Sabha elections. However, the party later decided not to contest after the MVA fielded NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the seat.

The Tilak family’s association with the Congress holds strong symbolic value. However, with many veteran leaders deserting the party over the years, the Congress now appears largely unfazed by who leaves or who joins its ranks.