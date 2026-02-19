Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018543https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-rouble-nagi-mumbai-teacher-who-won-1-million-global-award-for-educating-underprivileged-children-3018543.html
NewsIndiaWho Is Rouble Nagi? Mumbai teacher who won $1 million global award for educating underprivileged children
ROUBLE NAGI

Who Is Rouble Nagi? Mumbai teacher who won $1 million global award for educating underprivileged children

Rouble Nagi: Rouble Nagi is a 45-year-old artist and social worker who founded the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF). She received the Global Teacher Prize, a $1 million award launched by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Rouble Nagi? Mumbai teacher who won $1 million global award for educating underprivileged childrenImage credit: X/@ROUBLENAGI

Rouble Nagi: In the heart of Mumbai’s upscale Colaba area, surrounded by colourful shanties and washermen’s cubicles, a quiet education revolution is taking shape. At the centre of it is artist-turned-educator Rouble Nagi, who has spent nearly three decades working to educate children from some of India’s most marginalised communities, reported by the BBC.

Who is Rouble Nagi?

Rouble Nagi is a 45-year-old artist and social worker who founded the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF). What she began as an art initiative has gradually evolved into a nationwide education movement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Her journey started unexpectedly when a young boy from a Mumbai slum attended one of her art workshops. When she discovered he could not afford to attend school, she decided to visit his community. While painting murals on the walls there, she began telling stories to children who gathered around. That moment sparked her realisation that art could be a powerful tool to inspire learning.

Global teacher prize award

Earlier this month, Nagi received the Global Teacher Prize, a $1 million award launched by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO. She was chosen from 5,000 nominations and applications across 139 countries.

(Also Read: PM Modi to address AI Summit today; French President, Sam Altman among key speakers)

Nagi’s contribution

Nagi was honoured for her exceptional contribution to education through her foundation. Through her non-profit organisation, the RNAF, Nagi has established more than 800 learning centres across India in over 100 underserved communities and villages, according to the BBC.

These centres offer free lessons in basic mathematics, language skills, and art-based learning. Not all are formal classrooms—some operate in open spaces within slums, with children seated on mats. Her team also conducts counselling sessions, community outreach, and regular parent meetings to ensure children stay in school.

Through her ‘Misaal’ project, walls in slum areas are transformed into “open-air classrooms” featuring murals on science, hygiene, and environmental awareness.

With the prize money, Nagi will expand her work to more regions, starting with Jammu and Kashmir, where she hopes to establish a skill-cum-learning centre equipped with computers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10