Who Is Rouble Nagi? Mumbai teacher who won $1 million global award for educating underprivileged children

Rouble Nagi: In the heart of Mumbai’s upscale Colaba area, surrounded by colourful shanties and washermen’s cubicles, a quiet education revolution is taking shape. At the centre of it is artist-turned-educator Rouble Nagi, who has spent nearly three decades working to educate children from some of India’s most marginalised communities, reported by the BBC.

Who is Rouble Nagi?

Rouble Nagi is a 45-year-old artist and social worker who founded the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF). What she began as an art initiative has gradually evolved into a nationwide education movement.

Her journey started unexpectedly when a young boy from a Mumbai slum attended one of her art workshops. When she discovered he could not afford to attend school, she decided to visit his community. While painting murals on the walls there, she began telling stories to children who gathered around. That moment sparked her realisation that art could be a powerful tool to inspire learning.

Global teacher prize award

Earlier this month, Nagi received the Global Teacher Prize, a $1 million award launched by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO. She was chosen from 5,000 nominations and applications across 139 countries.

Nagi’s contribution

Nagi was honoured for her exceptional contribution to education through her foundation. Through her non-profit organisation, the RNAF, Nagi has established more than 800 learning centres across India in over 100 underserved communities and villages, according to the BBC.

These centres offer free lessons in basic mathematics, language skills, and art-based learning. Not all are formal classrooms—some operate in open spaces within slums, with children seated on mats. Her team also conducts counselling sessions, community outreach, and regular parent meetings to ensure children stay in school.

Through her ‘Misaal’ project, walls in slum areas are transformed into “open-air classrooms” featuring murals on science, hygiene, and environmental awareness.

With the prize money, Nagi will expand her work to more regions, starting with Jammu and Kashmir, where she hopes to establish a skill-cum-learning centre equipped with computers.