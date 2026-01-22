Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer who got punishment posting to now head MCD

Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer has been appointed as the new municipal commissioner of Delhi, over three year after he was transferred out of the national capital to Ladakh following a dog-walking row.

The Union Home Ministry announced his appointment on Wednesday and notified the office of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena. He is expected to take charge today.

Khirwar replaces Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS (AGMUT: 1994) has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi pic.twitter.com/cWF9BeW7Zu — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2026

He has assumed charge as the civic body prepares to present its budget to the Municipal Corporation House later this month, while also addressing several administrative and financial challenges. The MCD commissioner is responsible for overseeing daily operations, implementing policies, and ensuring coordination among departments.

Khirwar is an IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. The 2022 controversy sparked widespread public outrage over government officers’ sense of entitlement.

What was the dog-walking controversy involving IAS officer and his wife

In 2022, Khirwar was transferred out of Delhi following a controversy over walking his dog at Thyagaraj Stadium. Athletes and coaches training at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium claimed they were asked to cut their sessions short, ending by 7 pm, to make way for Khirwar and his wife, Rinku Dugga—both 1994-batch IAS officers—who reportedly wanted to walk their dog at the stadium.

At that time, Khirwar served as Delhi’s principal secretary (revenue). However, Thyagraj Stadium administrator Ajit Chaudhary denied these allegations, stating that official training hours for athletes end at 7 pm and that coaches and athletes are expected to leave afterward. Khirwar also dismissed the claims as “absolutely false.” Despite this, athletes insisted they usually trained until 8:30 pm but were forced to stop earlier, which affected their routines. Khirwar was subsequently transferred to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh.