Who Is Satadru Dutta? Organiser Behind Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Tour Chaos; Now Arrested

Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated appearance in Kolkata during the ‘G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025’ descended into disorder on Saturday morning after the Argentine football legend left the Salt Lake Stadium within 20 minutes, triggering unrest among disappointed fans who barely caught a glimpse of him.

Following the incident, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim confirmed that Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser and promoter of the event, had been arrested.

Dutta is the key figure behind Messi’s visit to India, with all promotional material for the ‘G.O.A.T. Tour’ carrying the tagline “A Satadru Dutta Initiative”. He has long been associated with high-profile football events in the country and has previously played a significant role in facilitating visits by global icons such as Pelé and Diego Maradona.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Messi’s arrival, Dutta had expressed optimism about the tour’s significance for Indian football. “There’s a great atmosphere of joy that Messi is coming to India after 14 years… It’s also good for the fans, an opportunity to see Messi. Football’s connection to India is growing again. Never before have so many sponsors come to Indian football,” he had said.

In a separate interaction on Instagram, Dutta had also spoken of his ambition to bring Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to India in the future.

However, the Kolkata leg of Messi’s visit quickly unravelled. Soon after entering the Salt Lake Stadium, the footballer found himself surrounded by politicians, senior police officers, VIPs and their aides, creating a human cordon that prevented spectators from seeing him.

Messi appeared visibly confused as he attempted a slow walk around the ground, signing autographs for former players, while the crowd grew increasingly frustrated. The situation worsened as more dignitaries gathered around him, effectively shielding him from public view.

As tensions rose, Dutta made repeated appeals over the public address system. His voice cracking, he urged, “Please leave him alone. Please vacate the ground.” The pleas went largely unheeded, and Messi remained engulfed by security personnel and officials.

Later in the day, ADG Jawed Shamim said an FIR had been registered and confirmed the organiser’s arrest. “The FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested. They (the organisers) are promising that they will return (the ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done,” he said.

The incident has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory moment for Indian football fans, raising questions about crowd management, planning and accountability at high-profile sporting events.

(With agency inputs)