Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993317https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-saurabh-luthra-engineer-turned-restaurateur-and-owner-of-goa-nightclub-where-25-were-killed-2993317.html
NewsIndia
GOA FIRE

Who Is Saurabh Luthra? Engineer-Turned-Restaurateur And 'Owner' Of Goa Nightclub Where 25 Were Killed

After the fire incident at North Goa night club, CM orders inquiry. PM Modi also announces compensation as 25 people, including staff and tourists killed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Saurabh Luthra? Engineer-Turned-Restaurateur And 'Owner' Of Goa Nightclub Where 25 Were KilledImage: ANI and LinkedIn/saurabh-luthra

Amid the investigation Following the deadly midnight fire at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, the eye goes to the club’s owner over safety precautions.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the blaze that claimed 25 lives. He confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the nightclub’s owner and general manager, adding that both would be arrested. 

Saurabh Luthra, identified as the man operating Birch by Romeo Lane, reportedly ran the establishment where the tragic fire erupted late Saturday night. According to Hindustan Times reports,

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the LinkedIn profile of Saurabh Luthra, he mention himself as “chairman at Romeo Lane | Birch | Mama's Buoi” in bio.

Romeo Lane is a well-known chain of upscale restaurants and bars with outlets across major Indian cities, including Delhi.

According to Hindustan Times reports, Luthra is a ‘gold medalist engineer-turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur’. He is also known for his “splendid work in F&B industry”.

Meanwhile, Luthra has not responded yet in the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.

The investigation is still underway.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

unclaimed bank deposits India
Govt Launches Nationwide Drive To Return ₹190 Cr In Unclaimed Bank Deposits
IndiGo CEO notice
IndiGo CEO Served Show-Cause Notice As DGCA Flags 'Massive' Flight Disruptions
IndiGo flight disruptions 2025
'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGo
Narendra Modi HT Leadership Summit 2025
PM Modi Pledges To Make India Rid Of 'Colonial Mindset' In Next 10 Years
Gucchi mushrooms
THIS Item Costed Rs 40,000 Per Kg At Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet
India US Trade Talks
India-US To Hold Trade Talks From December 10 - What's On The Cards?
NCP leader Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule Moves Bill To Ensure Right To Disconnect After Office Hours
india russia relations
Analysis | Why Putin’s Delhi Visit Showcases India’s Finest Strategic Balance
galaxy rotation
Astronomers Discover 50-Million-Light-Year Cosmic Filament
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 06.12.2025: First And Second Round Saturday Draw