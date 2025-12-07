Who Is Saurabh Luthra? Engineer-Turned-Restaurateur And 'Owner' Of Goa Nightclub Where 25 Were Killed

Amid the investigation Following the deadly midnight fire at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, the eye goes to the club’s owner over safety precautions.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the blaze that claimed 25 lives. He confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the nightclub’s owner and general manager, adding that both would be arrested.

Saurabh Luthra, identified as the man operating Birch by Romeo Lane, reportedly ran the establishment where the tragic fire erupted late Saturday night. According to Hindustan Times reports,

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the LinkedIn profile of Saurabh Luthra, he mention himself as “chairman at Romeo Lane | Birch | Mama's Buoi” in bio.

Romeo Lane is a well-known chain of upscale restaurants and bars with outlets across major Indian cities, including Delhi.

According to Hindustan Times reports, Luthra is a ‘gold medalist engineer-turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur’. He is also known for his “splendid work in F&B industry”.

Meanwhile, Luthra has not responded yet in the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.

The investigation is still underway.