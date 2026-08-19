/Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man Amit Shah and NIA say ran an ISI-backed network in India?

New Delhi: India has repeatedly named Shahzad Bhatti in investigations into attacks in Punjab and Haryana. On Monday (August 17), Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that security agencies had dismantled an ISI-backed “Shahzad Bhatti Network” in coordinated operations across 14 states and arrested more than 200 people.
He said the operation had also disrupted plans for “destructive attacks” and led to the seizure of weapons and ammunition, including hand grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly intended for surveillance.
The claim was rejected by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, which called it “another proof of India's nefarious campaign against Pakistan” and said such statements were intended to divert attention from India's internal security challenges. It also accused India of state-sponsored terrorism and targeted killings abroad.
However, the name Bhatti had appeared in investigations well before the minister’s statement. On June 9, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had conducted coordinated searches at 18 locations across nine districts in Punjab and Haryana as part of three cases involving an alleged criminal-militant network associated with Bhatti.
Investigators claimed to have seized digital devices and documents and examined communications, financial transactions and the activities of people under probe.
The NIA alleged that Bhatti was involved in a March 2025 grenade attack on the Jalandhar home of social media influencer Roger Sandhu. It said he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case in April 2026.
The agency has also accused him of masterminding explosions at a women's police station in Sirsa, Haryana, in November 2025 and at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala in January 2026.
In July, the NIA filed a chargesheet against eight people, including Bhatti, in the Ambala police station car-bomb case. According to the agency, Bhatti had built a local network in India and assigned recruits tasks including arranging explosives and providing logistical support for attacks on police facilities.
The NIA identified Aakash as his principal contact in India, allegedly responsible for coordinating operations with other accused. The agency further alleged that recruits were recruited through social media and encrypted communication channels and exposed to extremist ideology.
Bhatti has denied the allegations. In videos posted on TikTok and Facebook, a man identifying himself as Bhatti rejected the agency’s claims and denied having any connection with the ISI. In one video, he said reports of his alleged associates being arrested were “false news”.
“They arrest somebody else's servants and put my name on them, saying that so many of Shahzad Bhatti's servants have been arrested,” he said, demanding evidence to establish any association between the accused and him.
He also said that some people in India did work for him, without explaining what that work involved. Addressing allegations that he worked for the ISI, he said, “They link me to the ISI. If I were an ISI employee, I would not have been living outside Pakistan for six years. I would have gone back to Pakistan. I am not an agency employee. I have my own problems. We have enmity with your own gangsters.”
Bhatti has separately claimed that he once had a relationship with Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which he said ended over two issues, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He also accused Bishnoi of abandoning people after using them. “I never abandoned the people working for me in India,” he said.
His public social-media presence has added another layer to the allegations. Videos posted on an account bearing his name have shown him in Dubai, including at a restaurant and on a Dubai Creek cruise. The account has millions of followers. But it is not confirmed that Bhatti lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
He has also appeared in photographs and videos with Farukh Imtiaz Khokhar, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), whose family is influential in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Khokhar was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Rawalpindi court on July 14, 2026, along with two other accused, in the Majid Satti murder case.
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