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Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man Amit Shah and NIA say ran an ISI-backed network in India?

Indian agencies have accused him of coordinating a network involved in attacks and recruitment. Bhatti has rejected the allegations and denied working for Pakistan’s ISI.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man Amit Shah and NIA say ran an ISI-backed network in India?
Image Credit: Shahzad Bhatti. (Photo: X)

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Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man Amit Shah and NIA say ran an ISI-backed network in India?
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