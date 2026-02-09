Who is Shivam Mishra? UP tycoon’s son accused of ramming Lamborghini into pedestrians

In a shocking incident, several individuals were injured after a speeding Lamborghini car allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco businessman rammed into pedestrians and a motorcycle rider on the VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered following the accident. ANI reported, citing police, that the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured several pedestrians. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station.

Who is Shivam Mishra?

According to an NDTV report, police have said that the car was allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra. He is the son of a tobacco businessman, KK Mishra, and this is not the first time that his name has emerged on the wrong side of the law.

Shivam Mishra was also in the spotlight in 2024 when multi-state Income Tax raids were conducted on his father's company. The probe was prompted due to discrepancies in the company's tax declarations.

NDTV's report further stated that at Shivam Mishra's Delhi residence, the investigators had seized a fleet of luxury vehicles, all with the same number '4018.'

Police action

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal informed that the car was seized, and after the incident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the vehicle. He also clarified that one person was injured in the accident and is being treated in the hospital.

The top cop said, "We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra..."

"Shivam Mishra is in the hospital. Our police team has reached his residence for further investigation. An FIR of an accident has been registered. One person was injured. He has been treated in the hospital. The law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car... Actions will be taken against Shivam Mishra, who was driving the car..." he further added.

FIR in the Kanpur road accident

According to the FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 pm, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby.

The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the accident.

(with ANI inputs)