Who Is Shreyasi Singh? From Olympic Shooter To Arjuna Award Winner To Bihar MLA — Check Her Journey

Shreyasi Singh, born on 29 August 1991 in Gidhaur, Bihar, is a prominent figure in Indian sports and Bihar politics. She is a top-level shooter and a serving politician. She currently serves as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jamui in Bihar, having won the 2025 elections with 1,23,868 votes.

Family Legacy and Education

Shreyasi hails from a prominent family deeply involved in both politics and shooting. Her father, Digvijay Singh, was a Union Minister, and her mother, Putul Kumari, served as a Member of Parliament. Her grandfather and father both held top posts in the National Rifle Association of India.

She pursued her education in Delhi, completing her bachelor’s in Arts from Hansraj College and an MBA from Manav Rachna International University.

Rise in Shooting

Shreyasi has had an impressive career in shooting, specialising in double trap and trap events. She first came into the limelight during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, where she finished sixth in the single trap and fifth in the pair trap.

Her big breakthrough came in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she won a silver medal in the women’s double trap. That same year, she also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games (team event) alongside her teammates.

In 2018, Shreyasi won gold in the double trap event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, one of her most celebrated achievements. For her contributions to sport, she was awarded the Arjuna Award.

She has also performed strongly in national competitions, she won her second gold at the National Shooting Championship in 2022. In 2021, she helped the Indian women’s trap team win gold at an ISSF World Cup event.

Journey to the Olympics

In 2024, she was selected for the Indian team for the Paris Olympics, making headlines as an active MLA who also competes on the world’s biggest sporting stage. Her selection was widely covered by the media, highlighting her dual role.

Political Career

Shreyasi entered active politics in 2020 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She contested and won the Bihar Assembly election from Jamui, defeating the RJD candidate by a large margin.

As a MLA, she has expressed her vision for her constituency: she wants to turn Jamui into a sports city, developing infrastructure and opportunities for young athletes.

Balancing Two Careers

Shreyasi Singh was deeply committed to both sports and politics. Her determination and discipline have earned her respect both on the shooting range and in her political career. As one of Bihar’s most prominent sportsperson-politicians, people of Bihar see her as a role model for youth and aspiring women athletes.