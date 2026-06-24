/Who is Siya Goyal? Pune woman accused of plotting fiancé Ketan Agarwal’s murder days before wedding plans

The death of 26-year-old real estate executive Ketan Agarwal in Pune has placed his fiancée, Siya Goyal, at the centre of a murder investigation that has shocked the city and drawn comparisons with other recent high-profile cases of alleged intimate partner killings. What was first treated as an accidental death during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on 18 June has since turned into a murder case. Police allege that Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Agarwal and pushed him off a cliff at the fort, barely months before his wedding.