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  • /Who is Siya Goyal? Pune woman accused of plotting fiancé Ketan Agarwal’s murder days before wedding plans

Who is Siya Goyal? Pune woman accused of plotting fiancé Ketan Agarwal’s murder days before wedding plans

What was first treated as an accidental death during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on 18 June has since turned into a murder case. Police allege that Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Agarwal and pushed him off a cliff at the fort, barely months before his wedding.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Who is Siya Goyal? Pune woman accused of plotting fiancé Ketan Agarwal’s murder days before wedding plans
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder CaseSource: Bureau

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