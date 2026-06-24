/Who is Siya Goyal? Pune woman accused of plotting fiancé Ketan Agarwal’s murder days before wedding plans

The death of 26-year-old real estate executive Ketan Agarwal in Pune has placed his fiancée, Siya Goyal, at the centre of a murder investigation that has shocked the city and drawn comparisons with other recent high-profile cases of alleged intimate partner killings. What was first treated as an accidental death during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on 18 June has since turned into a murder case. Police allege that Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Agarwal and pushed him off a cliff at the fort, barely months before his wedding.
The case gathered momentum after investigators pieced together a series of clues --- Siya’s repeated insistence on visiting Lohagad Fort, the mysterious disappearance of Ketan’s passport ahead of a Bali trip, and CCTV footage showing a man in a hoodie trailing the couple in peak summer heat.
Siya Goyal, 20, comes from an affluent business family in Pune. Like Ketan Agarwal, she belongs to a well-off household. Ketan was a director in his family-run real estate firm, Success Group, while Siya’s family is involved in the dry fruits trade.
A resident of Bibwewadi in Pune, Siya got engaged to Ketan in February this year. According to the family, Ketan’s maternal uncle had helped arrange the match between the two families.
Their wedding was scheduled to take place in Udaipur in November, and preparations were already under way. Hotels had reportedly been booked, and the families were expected to spend around ₹14 crore on the celebrations.
Police say that despite the engagement, Siya was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, whose family also runs a business in Pune. Investigators believe the two had known each other through business circles and had been in regular contact for about a year.
According to the police case, Ketan had become an obstacle to that relationship.
Investigators say Siya and Ketan had visited Lohagad Fort four days before his death. During that trip, she allegedly tried to push him off a cliff after claiming to have spotted a snake. Ketan survived, police say, and Siya later passed off the incident as an attempt to protect him.
Police allege that Siya then insisted on returning to Lohagad on 18 June, a day before her birthday. It was during this second visit that she and Chetan allegedly carried out the murder plot.
After the incident, Siya told police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while taking photographs near the fort.
The investigation later widened to include the days leading up to Ketan’s death. Police are also examining the disappearance of Ketan’s passport ahead of a planned Bali trip, which was meant to be part of pre-wedding celebrations. Investigators suspect that episode may also have been linked to the alleged plot.
Videos that surfaced on social media after the incident showed Ketan planning an elaborate birthday celebration for Siya ahead of her 20th birthday on 19 June. Family members said he had spent nearly a month preparing for it.
Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said that his son had raised concerns about Siya’s behaviour, but the family did not initially treat them as serious warning signs.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been booked under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy. Both have been arrested and remanded to seven days’ police custody.
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