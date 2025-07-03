Who Is Soham Parekh? Indian Engineer Accused Of Moonlighting At Multiple US Startups, Duping Several Firms

Soham Parekh, an India‑based software engineer, has become the focus of a major controversy in the US tech industry after he was recently accused by a US-based founder of moonlighting at multiple startups and continuing to do so despite being called out.

The controversy started after Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi, in a post on X, warned his fellow entrepreneurs about Soham Parekh. Doshi claimed that Parekh works at 3-4 startups at the same time. Doshi added that he had fired Parekh in his first week and told him to stop scamming people.

In a post on X, Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi said, “PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses.”

Doshi also shared Parekh’s CV in another post and questioned the authenticity of his portfolio.

After the post went viral, several people messaged Doshi thanking him for sharing information about Parekh.

People's reaction to the viral post

The revelation has sparked a meme storm on X. One user termed Soham Parekh the new internet sensation.

"Soham Parekh is the new internet sensation. Dekh rhe ho Binod," he said.

While another said that he should change his name to Soham Parekh to land an interview with a startup.

“Probably I should change my name to Soham Parekh at this stage, might land an interview with a startup,” a user said in a post on X.

Another user said, “I’m inspired by Soham Parekh. I’m fixing my CV and applying for 100 remote jobs in the US.”

Who is Soham Parekh?

As per a CV shared by Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi, Soham has done his BE in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai and his Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has worked in various positions at various companies, including Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI.

Soham's Confession

Amid the controversy, Soham has sought advice from Suhail Doshi on what he can do to improve his situation. He also told Doshi that he is happy to accept all his mistakes.

"Soham has reached out. His primary question: Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Suhail said on X.