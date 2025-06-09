Who is Sonam Raguvanshi, Accused Of Murdering Husband Raja? What We Know So Far

The murder of an Indore man, Raja Raghuvanshi, while on his honeymoon took a diabolical turn with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi now being suspected of involvement in his killing. Just days after their marriage in Madhya Pradesh, the couple was honeymooning in Meghalaya, when they went missing on on May 23.

Who is Sonam Raguvanshi and what went wrong? Sonam was a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, like her husband Raja. The couple had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

Sonam was found near a dhaba in Nandganj, about 40 km from Varanasi. Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Neeraj Raja on Monday was quoted by ANI as saying, "In the morning, we (Ghazipur Police) received information from Madhya Pradesh Police that a woman named Sonam Raghuvanshi is at Kashi Dhabha on Varansi-Gorakhpur highway... Immediate action was taken, and Sonam was taken to the District hospital for first aid, from where she was taken to the One Stop Centre, and currently, she is there."

"We have received some details and are in constant contact with Meghalaya and MP Police. Their team will arrive here and carry forward the investigation regarding Sonam's case," he added.

The owner of the dhaba where Sonam was found said that Sonam was crying and she asked for phone to call her family. Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba, told ANI, "Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine."

He added, "After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 AM. Sonam was alone; I gave her water."

Meanwhile, her mother-in-law Uma Raghuvanshi said that Sonam used to behave well with her and used to hug her when they met. But Raja's mother told the media, "If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged... I want the three men caught to be interrogated." She also added that if she's innocent, she should be let free: "If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused? Sonam had good behaviour; she used to hug me."

As per latest reports, a boyfriend angle has been surfacing. According to an NDTV report, Meghalaya cops believe Sonam was in an extra-marital affair that led to Raja's murder. As per the cops, mentione in the same report, Sonam orchestrated the murder in connivance with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, about who not much is known yet.

Sonam and Raja tied the knot on May 11 am left for their honeymoon on May 20. They rented a scooter and reached Mawlakhiat village. Couple of days later, the scooter was discovered abandoned at a cafe along the road between Shillong and Sohra. This prompted a search operation.