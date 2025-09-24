Who Is Sonam Wangchuk? From Inspiration Of '3 Idiots' To Ladakh Protest Face - Know Here

Four protesters were killed and over 70 were injured in violent clashes with the security forces in Leh on Wednesday. The protests started in solidarity with hunger strikes, but turned violent when the crowd attempted to storm and set fire to the Leh Hill Council Secretariat. Moreover, the situation worsened when protesters clashed with police and CRPF personnel deployed in the area, and the mob set a CRPF vehicle on fire.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023. The assembly of five or more people has also been prohibited within the jurisdiction of Leh district.

Also Read: Ladakh Protests: Why People Are Hitting Streets For Statehood? What Is Sixth Schedule? Explained

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Happened In Leh?

Protesters carrying placards and banners marched towards the Secretariat, raising slogans against the administration and demanding that their grievances be addressed at the earliest. As per IANS, the protesters pelted stones at police, vandalised and torched the BJP office, and tried to set ablaze the secretariat of the Leh Hill Development Council in the town.

Initially, the Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, leading to chaos in the streets. IANS reported that after the protesters escalated violence, security forces opened fire to bring the situation under control.

The Apex Body has been leading a hunger strike that entered its third week. During this period, the health of two participants, Chhering Angchok (72) and Doma (60), deteriorated due to prolonged fasting. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, immediately after the protests erupted, Sonam Wangchuk called off the hunger strike and appealed to everybody to maintain calm.

Who Is Sonam Wanghuk?

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, is a mechanical engineer by education and was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.

In 1998, Wangchuk opened SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) School, which is focused on rebuilding Ladakhi students’ confidence.

According to the official website of Ramon Magsaysay, intending to solve the water crisis facing mountain regions due to climate change and melting glaciers, Sonam Wangchuk also invented the 'Ice Stupa' artificial glacier, which stores the wasting stream waters in winter.

In his bio on X (formerly Twitter), he describes himself as "Engineer turned education reformer."

Amir Khan's 'Phunsukh Wangdu' character from the 2009 movie '3 Idiots' is said to be inspired by Sonam Wangchuk.

Ladakh Demands

The main demands are the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, statehood, and protection of the fragile ecosystem of the region.

(with IANS inputs)