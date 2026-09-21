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  • /Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay prof at centre of student Sahil Wakode suicide row

Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay prof at centre of student Sahil Wakode suicide row

Doolla has been associated with IIT Bombay for more than a decade. His academic work covers power systems, smart grids, microgrids, renewable-energy integration, converter control, and energy efficiency. His research profile includes several publications in these areas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay prof at centre of student Sahil Wakode suicide row
Image Credit: IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla suspended

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