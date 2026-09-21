/Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay prof at centre of student Sahil Wakode suicide row

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, a faculty member in IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), has come under intense scrutiny following the death of 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode and the protests that have since erupted on the campus. Doolla was the course instructor and invigilator during the examination in which Wakode was allegedly caught using a mobile phone.
Doolla has been associated with IIT Bombay for more than a decade. His academic work covers power systems, smart grids, microgrids, renewable-energy integration, converter control, and energy efficiency. His research profile includes several publications in these areas.
Doolla completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000. He then earned an MTech in Energy Systems Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2002 and a PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi in 2007.
Before joining IIT Bombay, he worked with Power Research and Development Consultants in Bengaluru and Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad.
Over the years, his role at IIT Bombay extended beyond teaching and research. He served as Warden of Hostel 6 and later as Dean of Student Affairs. He has also been associated with the organisation of major examinations, including JEE Advanced, UCEED and CEED.
His academic recognition includes the Prof SP Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Award in 2021, IIT Bombay's Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017 and the Young Faculty Award in 2009. He has also received recognition through IEEE awards and fellowships.
Doolla came into focus after Sahil Wakode, a second-year IIT Bombay student, died by suicide on September 18, 2026.
According to IIT Bombay's account, Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and had uploaded the question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. Doolla was the course instructor and examination invigilator and was involved in reporting the alleged examination malpractice to the institute.
IIT Bombay initially said that Wakode was counselled by the instructor and Head of Department after the incident and was assured that it would not adversely affect his academic career. The institute also maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him before his death.
Wakode's family has disputed this account. His father alleged that his son had faced harassment and caste-based abuse. Following the family's complaint, Mumbai Police registered a case invoking provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, with Doolla among those named. The allegations remain subject to investigation.
Wakode's death led to sustained protests by students at the IIT Bombay campus. Among their demands was action against Doolla.
On September 20, IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare met the protesters and signed an 18-point charter of demands. Doolla's suspension was among the issues raised by the students.
IIT Bombay subsequently suspended Doolla from his administrative role amid the protests and the ongoing investigation. The institute has said that any further action would follow the inquiry.
The development came even as the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum publicly backed Doolla. The faculty body said he had been performing his duties as an invigilator and had followed the institute's prescribed academic procedure after detecting the alleged examination malpractice.
As of September 21, Doolla remains at the centre of the controversy surrounding Wakode's death. IIT Bombay has suspended him from his administrative responsibilities while the matter is investigated. The Mumbai Crime Branch is handling the police investigation and is expected to question those involved in the case.
The allegations against Doolla and his suspension are separate from any determination of criminal liability. The police investigation is ongoing, while IIT Bombay has also acknowledged that some of its earlier statements about the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death were inappropriate and issued an apology.
The controversy now centres on three issues: the examination incident involving Wakode, the allegations made by his family and the resulting police investigation, and the protests and institutional action against Doolla.
(With inputs from agencies)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.