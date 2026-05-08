Who is Suvendu Adhikari? From Mamata’s trusted Lieutenant to BJP’s Bengal strongman - Know qualification, family, and more

West Bengal new CM: Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, was elected as the Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party and is set to become the new Chief Minister of the state. He is set to take the oath tomorrow on the day that marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

He will be the first BJP leader to hold the post of Chief Minister in West Bengal. Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabhanipur, beating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her stronghold in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Adhikari as the party's leader after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata.

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Who is Suvendu Adhikari? Check family history and qualification

Born on 15 December 1970 in Karkuli, West Bengal, Adhikari comes from a prominent political family. His father, Sisir Adhikari, has also been an influential politician.

Meanwhile, Adhikari has a Master of Arts (MA) degree from Rabindra Bharati University in the year 2011.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: West Bengal BJP CM name out: Suvendu Adhikari to become BJP's first Chief Minister