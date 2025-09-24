Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda? Delhi Godman Accused Of Molestation By Over 15 Women

A self-styled godman from Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, once associated with the Sri Sringeri Math and the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, is now at the center of a major controversy after more than 15 women accused him of molestation. The Math has removed him from his position as director and officially cut all ties, while multiple cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been registered against him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 12:15 PM IST | Source: Bureau