Who Is Tanya Singh, A Rajasthani Girl Who Gets A Job Offer Of Rs 45 Lakh? Not From IIT, IIM, Or NIT

Success Story: By accepting a job offer with a record-breaking salary at the age of 21, Tanya Singh Dhabhai, a native of Rajasthan's Pilani's Chidawa Road, made history. Tanya Singh is a living example of how perseverance pays off. She received a 45 lakh salary package from the Japanese IT behemoth Tech M. She was reportedly the top student in her class as well as a bright and perceptive youngster. She got admission to BITS (Birla Institute of Technology & Science) Pilani on her first try, and 7-8 days after she graduated, she was able to land a job with Tech M. Higher education and scientific and engineering research are Tanya's primary topics of interest. One of the first six Indian institutions to be named an Institute of Eminence was BITS Pilani.

The Japanese telecom firm Rakuten employs her father, Hazari Singh Dhabhai. He has been employed by the corporation for approximately three years as a vice president. He has spent nearly ten years in Japan. Tanya Singh will serve as a data analyst for the Japanese IT giant Tech M. Additionally, Tanya Singh was selected for the Harvard University World Student Leaders Program. 200 students from around the world were chosen for this. Known businesspeople and economists from all around the world take part in this by discussing their experiences and strategies with students.

Tanya Singh, her mother, and her younger sister are all currently employed in Tokyo, Japan. Tanya Singh demonstrated that intelligence may help us reach our goals and that being an IIT, IIM, or NIT graduate is not always necessary for huge salary jobs.