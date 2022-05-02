Meet Tarun Kapoor, PM Narendra Modi's new advisor

New Delhi: The Government of India on Monday appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported

Who is Tarun Kapoor?

Traun Kapoor is an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) from the 1987-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre. He has been the former Petroleum Secretary.

Kapoor has been appointed to the post initially for a period of two years from the date of joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a Ministry of Personnel order stated.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Kapoor’s appointment along with two other appointments in the Prime Minister`s Office on the Additional Secretary level.

Kapoor has been a member of the Indian Administrative Service with over 33 year’s experience at the State and National levels.

Before taking over as Secretary, MoPNG, Shri Kapoor was posted as Vice-Chairman, DDA.

He has also worked as Additional Chief Secretary in the Government of Himachal Pradesh looking after various departments from time to time like Power, Environment & Forests, Food and Civil Supplies, Excise, PWD etc.

Kapoor also worked as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy looking after National Solar Mission for five years. He also appointed in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a CPSE in the area of hydropower.

The ACC appointment of Kapoor, superannuated as the secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on November 30, 2022, as an advisor to the Prime Minister in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, states the order.

Others who were appointed

The ACC also appointed a 1994-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Hari Ranjan Rao as additional secretary, Prime Minister`s Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He is currently holding charge of administrator, Universal Services Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications.

Besides, the ACC also appointed 1994-batch Bihar cadre officer Atish Chandra, as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister`s Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He is currently deputed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) in the Food Corporation of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

(With ANI inputs)