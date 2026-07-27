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Who is the architect of the copying culture in Uttar Pradesh?

A look at the past three decades of competitive examinations in Uttar Pradesh reveals a clear pattern: during the Samajwadi Party's tenure, cheating mafias, recruitment syndicates, nepotism, and commission-based corruption flourished.

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Who is the architect of the copying culture in Uttar Pradesh?
Image Credit: ANI

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