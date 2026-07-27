/Who is the architect of the copying culture in Uttar Pradesh?

Another notable aspect of this period was that while recruitment in most government departments was conducted through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Cabinet Minister Azam Khan reportedly handled recruitment in all departments under his charge independently. It was alleged that large numbers of jobs in these departments were distributed among members of a particular community. Nepotism became a defining feature of recruitment during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. Even the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, an institution regarded as the backbone of a fair democratic recruitment system, faced serious allegations. A public interest litigation was filed before the High Court questioning the disproportionately high selection of candidates belonging to a particular caste group and presenting data alleging significant imbalance in the selection process. Such allegations fuelled widespread resentment among meritorious candidates from other communities, many of whom felt that caste and political proximity had become more influential than merit in determining selection. Similar controversies also surrounded police recruitment. After evidence reportedly emerged of large-scale irregularities, political recommendations and bribery in the recruitment of thousands of constables and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel, the government constituted an inquiry committee, whose report pointed to serious irregularities. The matter remained tied up in courts for years, illustrating the depth of the alleged problems within the recruitment system.