Who is the ‘Metro Woman’? Meet Ashwini Bhide, Likely to become BMC’s first female commissioner

Mumbai could soon witness a historic change in its civic leadership. Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide is likely to take charge as the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), replacing Bhushan Gagrani. If appointed, she will become the first woman to lead the country’s richest civic body, making her selection both significant and widely discussed.

A major leadership change in Mumbai

Mumbai’s civic administration is heading towards a possible transition, with Ashwini Bhide emerging as the leading choice for the BMC commissioner’s post. At 55, she is set to break new ground if appointed to this top role.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Timing after recent civic elections

This development comes soon after Mumbai held civic elections following a four-year gap. The BJP came to power with the support of the Shiv Sena, adding political importance to the upcoming appointment.

Known as the ‘Metro Woman of Mumbai’

Ashwini Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer, is widely known as the “Metro Woman of Mumbai.” She earned this recognition for her key role in leading the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project, also known as the Aqua Line.

Current role and responsibilities

At present, she serves as the additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office. Along with this, she continues to head the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), where she manages major infrastructure projects and is known for handling complex tasks efficiently.

Strong experience in administration

Bhide began her career in Kolhapur and later served as CEO of the Nagpur and Sindhudurg zilla parishads. Over the years, she has worked at Raj Bhavan, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and also within the BMC, building a strong administrative background.

Leading the Metro Line 3 project

Her public profile rose during her time at the MMRC, especially while handling Mumbai Metro Line 3. This underground metro line connects Colaba to Seepz and is one of the city’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

Challenges and controversies

The project faced several challenges, including complex tunnelling work and land-related issues. One major controversy was the proposed car shed at Aarey Colony, which drew protests from environmental groups due to its proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Project pause and revival

The Metro project was put on hold during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. It was later revived in 2022 after a change in leadership, and Bhide was brought back to lead the project and move it forward.

The final decision on the new BMC commissioner is being discussed at the highest levels. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have held meetings to decide the successor. While Fadnavis is believed to support Bhide, Shinde is said to favour another senior IAS officer, Aseem Gupta.

Other names being considered include Vikas Kharge and Milind Mhaiskar. However, Bhide’s experience, leadership in major projects, and efficient working style have made her a strong contender.

If appointed, Ashwini Bhide’s rise will mark a historic moment for Mumbai and reflect the growing presence of women in top administrative roles. Her leadership will be closely watched as the city continues to face major civic and infrastructure challenges in the years ahead.