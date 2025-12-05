Who Is The Owner Of IndiGo Airlines? His Net Worth Is Rs 7,29,00,00,00,000; Check How Many Flights It Operates

IndiGo Airlines: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, was co-founded by Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. As of 2025, Rahul Bhatia, through InterGlobe Enterprises, remains the major promoter of the company. Meanwhile, Rakesh Gangwal — who was once a key promoter — now holds around 13.5% following recent share sales by him and his family trust.

As of 2025, InterGlobe Aviation has a market value of $ 23.4 Billion USD.

Net Worth

Rakesh Gangwal has been gradually reducing his holdings in IndiGo over recent years. According to estimates reported by sources, his net worth is approximately $5.8 billion, while Rahul Bhatia’s net worth is around $8.1 billion. In 2025, Rakesh sold a portion of his stake through a block deal — about 5.7% of the company — valued at around $1.35 billion.

How Many Flights IndiGo Operate?

IndiGo currently operates a large fleet: as per the recent data, the airline’s fleet size stands at 434 aircraft and it operates 2,300 flights daily. This makes IndiGo one of the largest carriers in India’s aviation sector.

Recent Changes In Shareholding

In recent months, the Gangwal family (Rakesh Gangwal and his family trust) has offloaded parts of their shareholding several times, including a major block sale in 2025. As of March 2025, the combined share of Gangwal and his family trust stood at roughly 13.5%, down significantly from earlier holdings — which exceeded 30-35%. With this shift, Rahul Bhatia’s InterGlobe Enterprises remains the dominant promoter.

The frequent share sales by Gangwal have attracted investor attention — while the airline continues to expand its fleet and operations steadily. Through its parent InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo remains India’s largest domestic airline by fleet size. Its current ownership structure centers around Rahul Bhatia as the principal stakeholder, with Rakesh Gangwal reducing his exposure over time.