'Who Is The Real Girgit?': Poster War Over Waqf Bill Continues In Bihar As JDU Targets Lalu Yadav

Patna: Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, the poster war between the ruling Janata Dal-United and Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has intensified with the rivals now exchanging punches over the Waqf Amendment Bill's passage in Parliament. On Saturday, a poster in Hindi appeared on Patna streets questioning Lalu Prasad Yadav's alleged double standards on the Waqf issue.

The poster referred to the RJD leader’s 2010 Lok Sabha speech in which he had strongly advocated for a stricter law to check Waqf properties’ mismanagement. Contrasting that with his current opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, the poster asked: “Who is the real Girgit (chameleon)?” The term “chameleon” was earlier used by supporters of Lalu Prasad Yadav to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the latter’s alleged shifting political stance.

Reacting to the poster targeting Lalu Prasad Yadav, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal told IANS: “The public has now recognised how Lalu Yadav changes colours like a chameleon.” Jaiswal said that in 2010 Lalu Prasad Yadav had criticised the Waqf Board for looting properties and demanded registration of cases against those misusing Waqf resources.

“Now, the NDA government has only amended it (Waqf Act) through a democratic process, and Lalu Yadav is opposing it. Isn’t that hypocrisy?” asked Jaiswal. Continuing his attack with sarcasm, Jaiswal said: “The Opposition was busy cleaning the mirror to find clean faces, but they didn’t realise — the dust was on their faces, not the mirror.”

Bihar Health and Law Minister Mangal Pandey also defended the Waqf legislation stating that it brings “justice to the poor Pasmanda Muslims” and exposes the hypocrisy of the Opposition.

When asked about the backlash from the RJD and others, Pandey recalled Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Parliament speech in 2010 in which he accused Waqf Board members of allegedly occupying lands and even cited the Dakbungla Chauraha in Patna as an example.

“Lalu's son (Tejashwi Yadav) should first hear his father's words in Parliament. Back then, Lalu Prasad raised this issue himself,” Pandey said. The Minister claimed that those criticising the Waqf legislation were not upset about the law itself, but about losing control over Waqf matters.

“The chaos is being created by those who earlier misused loopholes in traditional legal systems. They are troubled. The poor are, actually, happy. This bill brings justice, especially for Pasmanda Muslims,” Pandey said.

He added that the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only done what Lalu Prasad once demanded. “This bill ensures transparency and fairness. Ask the poor minorities — they are happy. The only ones upset are those who are losing their control,” Pandey emphasised. In a significant statement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lent support to the bill, questioning the actual use of Waqf properties.

“Allah’s property is for public welfare — charity, orphanages and hospitals. How many Waqf properties in Patna are running such services?” he asked. He stressed that Waqf should benefit the poor, not serve as a means of personal gain. The ongoing poster war in the state comes in the backdrop of at least three Muslim leaders quitting the ruling the Janata Dal (United) in protest against the passage of the Waqf legislation.

Earlier, the RJD fired a salvo in the poster war by putting up a provocative poster targeting CM Nitish Kumar over his stance on the Waqf Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The poster, which was displayed outside the residence of former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi at 10 Circular Road, Patna, depicted CM Nitish greeting a Muslim cleric. The message on the poster read, "Tum To Dhokhebaaz Ho, Wada Karke Bhul Jate Ho," accusing Nitish of being a "cheater" who does not keep his promises.

The poster appeared to be a response to JD(U) workers releasing a poster titled 'Bhoolega Nahi Bihar,' (Bihar will not forget). The poster highlights the "atrocities of the jungle raj" and carries the message 'Bhoolega Nahi Bihar.' The poster war in Bihar is part of the build-up to the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies scheduled to be held on October or November 2025.