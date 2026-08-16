/Who is Tukaram Mundhe? Maharashtra FDA Commissioner taking on food safety violators

In April, when Tukaram Mundhe learned that his 90-year-old mother, Asarabai, had passed away, he was on election duty in West Bengal. He dropped everything and travelled to Tadsonna, his native village in Maharashtra's Beed district, to perform her last rites. Even in mourning, the 51-year-old IAS officer chose to depart from convention. Rather than immersing her ashes in a river as tradition demands, he and his brother planted a banyan sapling over them instead, honouring their mother and the environment in one quiet act.
It is a fitting glimpse into the man himself. A 2005-batch IAS officer, Mundhe has been transferred 25 times across 21 years of service, a figure believed to be unmatched in the state. Over that time, he has become something of a folk hero among Maharashtra's civil servants, picking up nicknames such as "Singham", "youth icon", "fearless officer" and "the people's commissioner".
In his present role as Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he has stirred considerable unease by enforcing the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the legislation behind the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with unusual rigour. Before this posting, he served as Principal Secretary for Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.
Asked about the anxiety his crackdowns have caused across the food and drugs sector, Mundhe was unmoved. "No one has to fear if they are doing what the law says," he said. "Those who do not go by the law surely will have to fear. I do what a public servant is expected to do with full responsibility."
Mundhe was born on 3 June 1975 to a farming family in Beed, and his early years were marked by hardship rather than comfort. He worked alongside his parents in the fields through the day and studied by kerosene lamp at night, completing his schooling with distinction despite the odds stacked against him.
He went on to earn a BA and an MA from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad. That same determination eventually carried him through the Union Public Service Commission examinations and into the administrative service, where he was posted to his home state, and where he has left his mark in nearly every role since.
Reflecting on his current brief, he said, "Food safety is ultimately about people, not files, inspections, or statistics. Every safe meal is a family protected. Every action against unsafe food is a step towards protecting someone's health, dignity and future." He added that "Maharashtra's experience reminds us that governance earns people's trust when purpose is clear, action is fair, and compassion remains at the heart of enforcement. Public service is, at its core, about standing with people; especially when they need the system most."
Since taking charge of the Maharashtra FDA on 26 May, Mundhe has borne down on hoteliers, restaurateurs, food outlets and canteens alike, regardless of their size or standing, while also stepping up action against gutkha and counterfeit medicines.
Not everyone has welcomed the zeal. The Bombay High Court itself has taken issue with his methods, remarking, "Shooting first and asking questions later may be a rule of the Wild West, but does not apply in law… We have no doubt about your powers. You only display your powers, but the problem is you have the power to use the sword, but you use it to kill a mosquito."
The court was similarly sceptical of a "98% clean" rating handed to the Mantralaya canteen, telling the FDA, "The FDA needs to be fair, impartial, and uniform… Show us the photos and videos of the Mantralaya canteen when the inspection was carried out. As per the FDA, it is spic and span. However, you have submitted photos of the inspection of Poornima restaurant. Be uniform and fair… You cannot target only private properties."
Controversy has trailed him through nearly every posting. Twenty-nine officials at the FDA's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar office recently complained to FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal that Mundhe's demands were forcing them into extended working hours and mounting pressure.
As Solapur's district collector in November 2014, he took on illegal mining operations and quickly became a marked man in the eyes of the powerful sand mafia. As Nagpur's municipal commissioner, he pushed a transparency drive that upended long-standing administrative habits and questioned unsanctioned spending by the civic body, though he was transferred to Mumbai before the fallout could fully unfold. He also served as Navi Mumbai's municipal commissioner, where he won widespread admiration for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through it all, Mundhe holds fast to a simple vision: a public service built on ethical leadership, participatory governance and sustainable development, principles he continues to live out, one transfer at a time.
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