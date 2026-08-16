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Who is Tukaram Mundhe? Maharashtra FDA Commissioner taking on food safety violators

In his present role as Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he has stirred considerable unease by enforcing the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the legislation behind the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with unusual rigour. Before this posting, he served as Principal Secretary for Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Who is Tukaram Mundhe? Maharashtra FDA Commissioner taking on food safety violators
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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