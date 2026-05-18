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NewsIndiaWho is Twisha Sharma? MBA graduate, ex-Miss Pune, found dead five months after her wedding
TWISHA SHARMA

Who is Twisha Sharma? MBA graduate, ex-Miss Pune, found dead five months after her wedding

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida and a former Miss Pune, was discovered hanging at the Katara Hills residence of her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer she had met through a dating app in 2024. The couple had married in December 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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A 33-year-old former beauty queen and MBA graduate was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May, just five months after her wedding, leaving behind a trail of distressing messages to her mother and a family demanding justice. Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida and a former Miss Pune, was discovered hanging at the Katara Hills residence of her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer she had met through a dating app in 2024. The couple had married in December 2025.

A Life Built On Ambition

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By any measure, Twisha had carved out a life of quiet determination. She holds a BBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University and later completed an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Her career spanned marketing and communications roles in Delhi and Mumbai, including a stint as Marketing Manager at Flavour Pot Foods and a later role as Communication and Onboarding Manager at the German Academy of Digital Education. She also appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu and described herself as a certified yoga trainer and Vipassana meditator.

"My Life Has Become Living Hell"

What makes her death particularly haunting are the messages she left behind.

WhatsApp conversations between Twisha and her mother, accessed by NDTV, paint a picture of a woman who felt utterly alone in her marriage. On 30 April, she wrote, "Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat he nahi kar raha hai." "Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me."

Days later, she sent another message, "Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy", "My life has become a living hell, Mom."

In a chat with a friend on 7 May, just days before her death, she opened up about anxiety and a growing sense of purposelessness. "I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life," she wrote. She also urged her friend not to rush into marriage, "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. (Don't rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully."\

Also Read: Noida woman found dead in Bhopal: Family protests outside MP CM residence, alleges 'dowry death' - What is Twisha Sharma death case?

Family Protests, SIT Formed

Twisha's family is not accepting the official account of her death. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "The post-mortem report and evidence do not match. This is the reason we have applied for a second post-mortem. We want the government to take cognizance. This is a high-profile family. We have lost any hope for justice."

Her mother, Rekha Sharma, was more direct and said, "We want both of them, Samarth Singh and his mother, to be arrested. They killed my daughter."

The family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal, demanding a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. Twisha's body had remained in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary for five days.

A Special Investigation Team has since been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. The family has expressed concern that the couple's legal connections could compromise the local investigation, noting that both had already secured anticipatory bail.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul confirmed that the post-mortem report cites the cause of death as "ante-mortem hanging," and that police are actively searching for the absconding accused, with a reward being considered for information leading to arrest.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said, "The matter is under investigation. SIT (Special Investigation Team) is gathering all relevant evidence. Simultaneously, the police are searching for the absconding accused. Furthermore, the process of announcing a reward for his arrest is also being initiated. The family has requested that a second post-mortem examination of the body be conducted. In this regard, they have submitted a written application to the Police Commissioner of Bhopal and intend to present their case before the court. The post-mortem (PM) report has now been received. It states that the cause of death is 'ante-mortem hanging'..."

The case has stirred public anger, not just over the circumstances of Twisha's death, but over what her final words reveal --- a young woman quietly unravelling, reaching out to those she loved, and finding no way back.

(With ANI inputs)

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