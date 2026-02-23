Who is Tyson; Indian Army's heroic sniffer dog in ‘Op Trashi-I’

Indian Army on Sunday neutralised three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including top commander Saifullah. The hero of the operation was Tyson, the elite German Shepherd from the Indian Army's 2 Para Special Forces, who crawled into the Chhatroo hideout carved in rugged terrain, triggering terrorists to open fire.

Despite taking a bullet in the leg, the K9 moved forward, helping troops pinpoint and eliminate the hideout. State police, CRPF, and special forces carried out the terrorist neutralisation.

The injured dog was airlifted for treatment and remains stable, officials confirmed. Tyson's courage highlights the vital role of Army K9s in counter-terror operations.

In October 2024, Phantom, a Belgian Malinois, died shielding his handler and troops during a terrorist encounter, enabling forces to eliminate the hiding militants.

Tyson’s bravery was also mentioned during the media briefing regarding Operation Trashi-I. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, Major General A P S Bal, praised Tyson’s bravery and contribution in initiating the operation.

“The way we operated in a very calm, composed, collective, collaborative manner, which is why the kind of success we achieved, especially without suffering any casualties, any harm to any of our troops, except for the brave dog Tyson, who actually initiated the operation”, said General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, Major General A P S Bal.

The Indian army, along with the CRPF and the J&K police, launched a coordinated operation Trashi-I, eliminating three top JeM terrorists.

Orignally the operation was launched in January and has focused on challenging forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam, and Dichhar, involving multiple searches and assaults.

In an X post Indian Army’s Western Command’s White Knight Corps informed about ‘Operation Trashi-I’, which continued for 326 days in harsh cold, wet terrain, tracking terrorists via civil-military intel grid and multiple contacts. Using FPV drones, satellite imagery, and RPAs/UAVs aided in eliminating Saifullah and associates despite challenging conditions, taking the total kill to seven.













