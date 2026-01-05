Who Is Umar Khalid? Why Supreme Court Rejected His Bail Plea: EXPLAINED

Umar Khalid is a former student leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who was arrested in September 2020 in connection with a larger conspiracy case linked to the northeast Delhi riots that took place in February 2020. The riots left 53 people dead and hundreds injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code sections, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and related offences. These are considered serious offences, and the prosecution alleges that he and others were involved in organising protests and actions that contributed to the violence.