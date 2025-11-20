On Thursday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s Chief Minister for a record tenth term in office, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). One of the most notable developments in the new cabinet was the induction of Deepak Prakash, son of senior Bihar leader Upendra Kushwaha, as a minister from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) quota, despite not contesting the Assembly elections.

Political pedigree

Deepak hails from a prominent political family. His father, Upendra Kushwaha, is a Rajya Sabha MP, a former Union minister, and a former Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. His mother, Sneh Lata Kushwaha, won the Sasaram Assembly seat with a margin of over 25,000 votes, securing 1,05,006 votes against RJD’s Satendra Sah, who received 79,563 votes.

Initially, speculation suggested that Sneh Lata might be inducted as a minister. However, internal negotiations within the NDA and Kushwaha’s influence led to the decision to position Deepak in the cabinet, marking his formal entry into politics. Constitutionally, Deepak must become a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. Reports indicate he is likely to be nominated to the Legislative Council shortly.

Strategic move and caste dynamics

Political analysts note that Deepak’s inclusion serves to maintain the Luv-Kush (Kurmi–Kushwaha) caste balance within the NDA, a significant vote bank for the coalition. Both Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha are prominent leaders from this social group, and the appointment reinforces Kushwaha’s representation in the state cabinet.

Family consolidation of political power

Deepak’s ministerial role consolidates the Kushwaha family’s position in Bihar politics. After losing the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in 2024, Upendra was sent to the Rajya Sabha with NDA support. Sneh Lata’s recent Assembly victory further strengthened the family’s political standing, and now their son’s induction completes a trio of significant roles for the family.

The RLM, which secured six seats in the NDA’s seat-sharing agreement, won four in the recent Assembly elections, marking a notable recovery for Upendra Kushwaha. His political journey has been tumultuous: joining the Grand Alliance in 2019 and losing all seats, contesting independently in 2020 with a heavy defeat, merging with JD(U) in 2021, and finally forming the RLM in 2023 before rejoining the NDA. Despite setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the 2025 Assembly results have revived his political fortunes and elevated his family to positions of influence in Bihar.