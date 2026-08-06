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  • /Who is Vishakha Rathod? CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive from UAE in financial fraud case

Who is Vishakha Rathod? CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive from UAE in financial fraud case

Wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod, accused in a large-scale investment fraud case, has been deported from the UAE to India through coordinated efforts by the CBI, MEA and MHA.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Who is Vishakha Rathod? CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive from UAE in financial fraud case
Image Credit: ANI

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Who is Vishakha Rathod? CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive from UAE in financial fraud case
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