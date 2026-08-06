/Who is Vishakha Rathod? CBI secures deportation of Red Notice fugitive from UAE in financial fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully facilitated the deportation of wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, officials said on Wednesday.
Rathod, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was brought back to India on August 3, 2026, in connection with a case of alleged large-scale financial fraud. She arrived in Pune and was thereafter taken into custody by a team of Maharashtra Police.
According to the CBI, Rathod was wanted for her alleged role in a criminal conspiracy in which investors were persuaded to invest money into various schemes under the false assurance of guaranteed fixed monthly returns.
The agency said that the accused allegedly misappropriated the invested funds dishonestly and channelled the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts. Following the investigation, a Red Notice was issued against Rathod via the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), facilitating coordination with international agencies to locate her and ensure her return to India.
The CBI, India’s nodal agency for INTERPOL matters, has been working with various national and international authorities to track down and repatriate individuals wanted in criminal cases.
The successful deportation was achieved with support from the MEA and MHA, underscoring inter-agency collaboration aimed at returning fugitives involved in serious economic offences to face legal proceedings in India.
The accused is currently in the custody of the Maharashtra Police for further investigation and the required legal proceedings in the case.
Authorities have reaffirmed their resolve to pursue fugitives who flee abroad to escape legal action and to ensure their return through established legal and diplomatic channels.
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