Who Is Wing Commander Namansh Syal? IAF Pilot From Himachal Who Died In Tragic Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show

Tejas Jet Crash: Wing Commander Namnash Syal was the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who lost his life in the Tejas fighter jet crash during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. He was a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the IAF said that the Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. Additionally, it was informed that the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a post on the social media platform X, said that the news of the tragic Tejas aircraft accident has led to the untimely demise of the brave son of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

“The news is profoundly saddening and heartbreaking. The nation has lost a courageous, dutiful, and valiant pilot. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I bow with heartfelt reverence to the indomitable bravery, dedication, and commitment to national service of the valiant son, Shri Naman Syal,” the Chief Minister wrote.

दुबई एयर शो में हुए तेजस विमान हादसे में हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा ज़िला के वीर सपूत नमन स्याल जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद और हृदयविदारक है।



देश ने एक बहादुर, कर्तव्यनिष्ठ और साहसी पायलट खो दिया है।



शोकाकुल परिवारजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएँ प्रकट करता हूँ।



वीर सपूत… pic.twitter.com/lfX1yinf4Q — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) November 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the IAF has also called a court inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. The crash occurred during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions.

As per IANS, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also said that it is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

“HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the premier aeronautical complex in Asia, which has expertise in design, production, repair, overhaul, and upgrade of Aircraft and Helicopters, said in a statement.

Notably, this is the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft, the first one being in 2024 near Jaisalmer.

(with agencies' inputs)