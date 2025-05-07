Who Is Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? IAF Helicopter Pilot Who Led Operation Sindoor Briefing

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a highly decorated helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force, co-led the media briefing on Operation Sindoor following India’s precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. She was joined at the briefing by Colonel Sophia Qureshi.

The Indian Air Force officer, joined by representatives from the Army and Navy, outlined the key details and outcomes of India’s cross-border operation. She is one of the few women officers to participate in a joint media briefing of this magnitude on behalf of the Indian Armed Forces.

Who is Vyomika Singh?

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh’s journey to the Indian Air Force began with a childhood dream. Determined to achieve it, she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and went on to complete her engineering. She became the first in her family to join the armed forces. On December 18, 2019, she was commissioned as a helicopter pilot and received a permanent commission in the IAF’s flying branch.

Wing Commander Singh has flown over 2,500 hours and has operated helicopters like the Chetak and Cheetah in challenging regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. She has been part of several critical rescue missions, including a major operation in Arunachal Pradesh in November 2020. These missions were carried out in high-altitude areas with tough weather conditions.

The joint press conference on Operation Sindoor was held amid a period of national mourning and military action. Wing Commander Singh’s participation underscored the importance of trained officers in bridging communication between the armed forces and the public during times of crisis.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, 2025, India carried out a precise military operation targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied areas. The action was taken in retaliation for the recent killing of 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were strategically planned to destroy critical infrastructure used by terror groups active across the Line of Control (LoC).