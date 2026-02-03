Who is Yumnam Khemchand? Manipur's new CM elected after a year of President's rule

BJP elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its leader in Manipur's assembly on Tuesday. This paves the way for a new BJP government after a year of President's Rule due to fierce ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki Zo communities.

Yumnam Khemchand has held key roles earlier. He served as a minister in N Biren Singh's BJP government before President's Rule took over.

Journey from speaker to CM

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a 62-year-old senior BJP leader and MLA serving his second term from Singjamei constituency in the Manipur legislative assembly, has been selected as the next Chief Minister of the strife-torn state.

He played a key role in the internal BJP dissent against former CM N Biren Singh's leadership during the ethnic crisis and stood out as the only Meitei MLA to proactively visit a Kuki-Zo relief camp recently, signaling efforts to bridge community divides.

Khemchand began his political journey in 2002 alongside former CM N Biren Singh. They both joined the Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party, formed after Meitei groups protested the central government's extension of a 1997 ceasefire with Naga insurgents NSCN(IM).

Meiteis opposed a new clause making the ceasefire "without territorial limits." They feared it threatened Manipur's borders, sparking widespread agitation that birthed the new party.

Yumnam Khemchand entered Manipur's legislative assembly in 2017 from Singjamei on a BJP ticket, having joined the party in 2013 to help form the state's first BJP government.

In the initial Biren Singh government, where many BJP MLAs were newcomers, he served as Assembly Speaker. After the stronger 2022 Biren Singh government took power, he became a cabinet minister.

After Biren Singh quit amid uncertainty, Khemchand emerged as a top pick for CM during follow-up meetings, but instead of appointing a new leader, President's Rule kicked in on February 13, 2025.

Soon after, as calls grew for the central government to bring back an elected setup, Khemchand joined voices pushing for a popular government to restore normalcy in the state.

Formation of a new government in Manipur post-violence

The new government can stay in power until 2027, when the current assembly's term ends.

In the 60-seat Manipur assembly, the BJP holds a strong majority with 37 seats, backed by ally National People's Party (NPP), with seven. Former CM N Biren Singh said on Sunday that NDA partners were called to Delhi for a meeting, adding, "Let's hope for a positive response."

Biren Singh resigned as CM after months of on-and-off violence sparked by ethnic clashes between Kuki Zo and Meitei groups.

The Union home ministry extended the violence probe commission in December 2025, asking for a report by May 20, 2026, at the latest. The clashes broke out on May 3, 2023, and quickly spread across much of Manipur.





