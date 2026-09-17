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Who is Zhang Yiming? Meet TikTok founder who just became Asia's richest person

The 43-year-old entrepreneur's fortune has now become roughly $105.5 billion, edging past Adani's estimated $104.8 billion a gap so slim it amounts to less than one percent of either man's net worth.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Who is Zhang Yiming? Meet TikTok founder who just became Asia's richest person

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Who is Zhang Yiming? Meet TikTok founder who just became Asia's richest person
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