ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming has quietly overtaken Indian industrialist Gautam Adani to become Asia's wealthiest individual, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The 43-year-old entrepreneur's fortune has now become roughly $105.5 billion, edging past Adani's estimated $104.8 billion a gap so slim it amounts to less than one percent of either man's net worth.
The shift, recorded on September 16, 2026, marks the first time the low-profile tech founder has topped the region's rich list. It also reflects a broader trend: fortunes tied to artificial intelligence are beginning to outpace wealth built on traditional industry across Asia. Zhang now ranks around 18th globally, with Adani just behind at 20th.
Born on April 1, 1983, in Longyan, a city in China's Fujian province, Zhang was raised by parents who worked as civil servants. He studied software engineering (with some accounts citing microelectronics) at Nankai University in Tianjin, graduating in 2005. Early in his career, he worked at the travel startup Kuxun and briefly at Microsoft before striking out on his own, founding the real-estate portal 99fang.com in 2009.
In 2012, betting that algorithms could surface information far more effectively than human editors, Zhang founded ByteDance in Beijing.
Its first major product, the news aggregator Toutiao, used machine learning to personalise content feeds a formula he later applied to Douyin, the short-video app that would launch internationally as TikTok. Zhang reportedly wrote much of Toutiao's original recommendation algorithm himself.
TikTok went on to become one of the most downloaded apps in the world, though it also dragged Zhang and ByteDance through years of regulatory battles, particularly in the United States, where the app's ownership was repeatedly threatened. Zhang stepped down as ByteDance's CEO in May 2021 to focus on long-term strategy, transitioning to chairman.
Zhang's wealth has grown roughly eightfold since Bloomberg first began tracking it in March 2019, when it stood at about $13 billion.
The recent surge over $12 billion in gains this month alone followed updated valuations of ByteDance's private shares by investors including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price, alongside Bloomberg trimming its risk discount on the company after its US TikTok restructuring was resolved through a venture involving Oracle and Silver Lake.
Much of that renewed confidence stems from ByteDance's push into artificial intelligence, including its Doubao chatbot, the Seedance video generator, and a large language model reportedly in training with roughly 10 trillion parameters. Analysts note, however, that because the valuation rests on private markets, Zhang's lead over Adani remains fragile and could shift with the next round of estimates.
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