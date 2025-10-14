WHO Issues Global Alert On Contaminated Indian Syrups, Coldrif Found Highly Toxic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified three contaminated syrups manufactured in India and has warned health authorities across the world to remain alert. The global agency urged countries to report immediately if any of these products are found in their markets.

The warning has come after several children in Madhya Pradesh died recently due to the consumption of adulterated cough syrup. Among the three syrups flagged by WHO is Coldrif, which has already drawn national attention following the deaths.

According to WHO, the contaminated medicines include Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and ReLife from Shape Pharma. Tests on samples of these syrups revealed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical known to cause severe poisoning, kidney failure, and even death if consumed.

The most alarming findings came from Coldrif, which was manufactured in Tamil Nadu. Laboratory analysis showed DEG levels exceeding 48 per cent, far higher than the permissible limit of 0.1 per cent. Health experts have warned that such high levels of contamination can be extremely dangerous, especially for children.

Following the revelations, the Tamil Nadu government revoked the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals. The company’s owner, G. Ranganathan, was also arrested for alleged negligence in drug production. Authorities have ordered a thorough inspection of other pharmaceutical manufacturing units across the state to ensure safety standards.

The deaths in Madhya Pradesh have prompted the Union Health Ministry to issue an advisory to all states and union territories. The advisory has urged doctors and chemists to exercise caution while prescribing cough syrups for children. It also states that such syrups should not be given to children below two years of age and are generally not recommended for those under five.

Health officials said the incident is a stark reminder of the need for stricter quality control in the country’s pharmaceutical sector. They emphasised that stronger monitoring, regular inspections, and tougher penalties are essential to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs of IANS).