Who Killed Indore Parrots? Mass Food Poisoning Suspected As Over 200 Birds Found Dead

More than 200 birds—including parrots, pigeons, diamond doves and sparrows—were discovered dead in a forested area of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district near Indore, raising serious concerns among forest officials and veterinarians. Preliminary postmortem reports suggest food poisoning as the likely cause, even as Indore continues to battle a major water contamination crisis that has already resulted in multiple deaths.

Birds found dead near Navghat Khedi

The mass bird deaths were reported from the Barwaha forest division near Navghat Khedi and unfolded over a span of two days. Wildlife warden Tony Sharma said that around 25 parrots were first found dead beneath an aqueduct bridge on Monday. By evening, the count had risen to nearly 80, and by Tuesday, the number had crossed 200. Along with parrots, carcasses of pigeons, diamond doves and sparrows were also recovered from the same area.

Sharma added that samples from the dead birds were collected and sent for veterinary examination, while the local forest ranger was alerted immediately after the incident came to light.

इंदौर के एक जंगल के पास हर दिन तोते आते थे। लोग उन्हें खाना और पानी देते थे, और तोते लोगों पर भरोसा कर चुके थे।



लेकिन हाल ही में किसी ने उन्हें हानिकारक खाना खिला दिया, जिससे सभी तोते मर गए। सुबह लोग मृत तोते देखकर दुखी और गुस्से में थे।



जानकारी के अनुसार, खाने में ज़हरीला… pic.twitter.com/F2ulc0lJ5j — JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) January 1, 2026

What postmortem findings revealed

Veterinarian Dr Manisha Chauhan told TOI that postmortem examinations revealed the presence of rice and small stones in the intestines of the parrots, along with severe damage to the digestive system. She said congestion had caused both the intestines and liver to turn completely red. Based on these findings, she and senior veterinary doctor Dr Suresh Baghel gave a preliminary assessment that food poisoning was responsible for the deaths.

Dr Chauhan further said that deaths of pigeons, diamond doves and sparrows had also been reported and their postmortems would be conducted on Wednesday. She ruled out cold weather or disease as possible causes.

Conspiracy angle not ruled out

Forest ranger Nishant Doshi said he had been informed about the incident and would wait for the final postmortem report before initiating further action. Wildlife warden Tony Sharma also indicated that deliberate poisoning could not be ruled out, noting that parrots often damage fruit orchards, which could point to possible foul play.

Indore water contamination crisis

The incident coincides with a serious public health emergency in Indore, where contaminated drinking water has led to a widespread diarrhoea outbreak. According to health department officials, a survey of 1,714 households in Bhagirathpura saw 8,571 people examined, of whom 338 with mild symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea were treated at home.

Over the past eight days, 272 patients have been hospitalised. While 71 have been discharged, 201 remain under treatment, including 32 patients admitted to intensive care units.

Lab tests confirm contaminated water

Authorities said laboratory tests have confirmed that the outbreak—which has claimed at least four lives and affected more than 1,400 people—was caused by contaminated drinking water. Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, said a city medical college confirmed contamination due to a leakage in a drinking water pipeline in Bhagirathpura, the epicentre of the outbreak. Further details of the report were not disclosed.

Officials said the leakage was found near a police outpost, at a location where a toilet had been constructed above the main water pipeline, leading to contamination.

Government response and preventive measures

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey told PTI that authorities are examining the entire water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura to check for any additional leakages. He said that clean water supply had been restored on Thursday, but residents have been advised to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Dubey also said water samples have been sent for testing and announced that the state government will soon issue a standard operating procedure across Madhya Pradesh to prevent similar incidents in the future. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Dubey visited Bhagirathpura to review the situation.