Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035404https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-made-him-manager-mans-frustration-over-7-pm-office-meeting-goes-viral-watch-3035404.html
NewsIndia'Who made him manager': Man's frustration over 7 pm office meeting goes viral | WATCH
TRENDING VIRAL VIDEO

'Who made him manager': Man's frustration over 7 pm office meeting goes viral | WATCH

In the now-viral video, the man can be heard questioning the logic behind the meeting, saying, “Who made him manager?” and his tone had a mix of disbelief and irritation. The video appears to have been recorded casually, possibly during the meeting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Who made him manager': Man's frustration over 7 pm office meeting goes viral | WATCHPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A man’s reaction and his rant to a late evening office meeting have gone viral across social media. The clip, which has been viewed by many, captured the man venting his frustration over a 7 pm meeting scheduled by his manager.

In the now-viral video, the man can be heard questioning the logic behind the meeting, saying, “Who made him manager?” and his tone had a mix of disbelief and irritation. The video appears to have been recorded casually, possibly during the meeting.

In the video, the man appears to have accidentally voiced his frustration over the off-hour meeting. While speaking to someone at home, he is heard saying, “pata nahi kisne manager bana hai isko (I don’t know who made him the manager),” seemingly unaware that his microphone was unmuted. His colleagues heard the remark and quickly alerted him about the live mic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch viral video here:

Netizens' reaction to viral video 

"Don't worry.. manager is also going through the same," an individual commented under the viral video. 

The viral video has once again brought attention to the ongoing debate around work-life balance, especially in fast-paced corporate environments. While technology has made it easier to stay connected, it has also made it harder for employees to switch off completely.

Whether it leads to meaningful change or remains just another fleeting internet trend, the video has undeniably sparked a conversation that many believe is long overdue.

Also check- Dhurandhar fever enters exam halls: Student writes movie dialogues in answer sheet, video goes viral

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise