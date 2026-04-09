'Who made him manager': Man's frustration over 7 pm office meeting goes viral | WATCH

A man’s reaction and his rant to a late evening office meeting have gone viral across social media. The clip, which has been viewed by many, captured the man venting his frustration over a 7 pm meeting scheduled by his manager.

In the now-viral video, the man can be heard questioning the logic behind the meeting, saying, “Who made him manager?” and his tone had a mix of disbelief and irritation. The video appears to have been recorded casually, possibly during the meeting.

In the video, the man appears to have accidentally voiced his frustration over the off-hour meeting. While speaking to someone at home, he is heard saying, “pata nahi kisne manager bana hai isko (I don’t know who made him the manager),” seemingly unaware that his microphone was unmuted. His colleagues heard the remark and quickly alerted him about the live mic.

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Watch viral video here:

Netizens' reaction to viral video

"Don't worry.. manager is also going through the same," an individual commented under the viral video.

The viral video has once again brought attention to the ongoing debate around work-life balance, especially in fast-paced corporate environments. While technology has made it easier to stay connected, it has also made it harder for employees to switch off completely.

Whether it leads to meaningful change or remains just another fleeting internet trend, the video has undeniably sparked a conversation that many believe is long overdue.

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