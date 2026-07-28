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'Who ordered pellet guns against students?' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands answers during Paper Leak Bill debate

Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Priyanka Gandhi said students were seeking accountability and reforms to the examination system but were instead met with force.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
'Who ordered pellet guns against students?' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands answers during Paper Leak Bill debate
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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