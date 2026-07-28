/'Who ordered pellet guns against students?' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands answers during Paper Leak Bill debate

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the government's handling of the recent student protests over examination irregularities, demanding to know who authorised the use of pellet guns and AK-47 rifles against demonstrators.
Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Priyanka Gandhi said students were seeking accountability and reforms to the examination system but were instead met with force.
"The students are disillusioned. Money is overshadowing merit. They want the system that is endangering their future to be improved," she said.
Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak, the Congress leader said students had only demanded action against those responsible for the irregularities and questioned the government's response.
"The examination system has itself failed. Over 750 crore students have been hit by 152 paper leaks in the last decade but not a single mafia was punished," she said, alleging that the government had weakened sectors capable of generating employment.
Calling for meaningful reforms, Priyanka Gandhi said restoring young people's faith in the examination system required concrete action rather than public relations exercises.
She also criticised the reception accorded to former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan within the Parliament complex soon after his resignation, saying it sent the wrong message at a time when students were demanding accountability.
During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi recounted her interaction with the mother of a student who was allegedly injured during police action at the protests. She said the woman was determined to continue her fight despite refusing offers of help.
The Congress MP questioned the use of force against student protesters and sought accountability from the government. "Are students terrorists? What was the need to use pellet guns and AK-47 against them? The Congress and the entire nation want to know who gave the order to use these guns against students," she said.
Her remarks came shortly after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told the House that the recent student movement had demonstrated the power of public protest, arguing that the government was ultimately forced to respond to the demands raised over examination irregularities.
(With IANS inputs)
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