Who Owns The Al-Falah University In Haryana? Medical College In Spotlight After Arrests Of Terror Doctors, Delhi Blast

Al-Fatah University Owner: A powerful explosion in Delhi that claimed eight lives has placed Haryana’s Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre—operating under Al-Falah University—at the center of a major investigation. The university, located in Faridabad’s Dhauj village, is facing serious questions after the arrest of three doctors allegedly involved in a “white-collar terror module” linked to Pakistan-backed handlers.

Authorities are now probing whether the university campus, situated in a Muslim-majority region, was misused as a safe space for radical operations. The arrests and the subsequent Red Fort blast have turned public attention toward the institution’s management and functioning.

From Engineering College to University

Founded in 1997 as an engineering college, Al-Falah University received university status in 2014 under the Haryana Private Universities Act, passed by the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Over the years, it expanded into a multi-disciplinary educational hub offering programs in technology, medical sciences, education, and management.

Initially envisioned as an alternative to prestigious minority institutions like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, Al-Falah attracted students seeking affordable, quality education in North India.

Institutional Structure and Leadership

The university operates under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which manages several constituent colleges—

* Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology

* Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology

* Al-Falah School of Education and Training

* Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre

The medical college also runs a 650-bed hospital, providing free treatment to patients from nearby communities.

The trust is chaired by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, with Mufti Abdullah Qasimi (M.A.) serving as vice-chairman and Mohammad Wajid (DME) as secretary. The academic leadership includes Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand as Vice-Chancellor and Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Parvez as Registrar.

Arrests Spark Investigation

The university’s reputation suffered a major blow following the arrests of several individuals, including faculty members, after a high-intensity blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro station. The explosion, caused by a car packed with explosives, killed 12 and injured many others.

Among those arrested was Dr. Mohammad Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, who allegedly drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20. Another faculty member, Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, was also taken into custody during a large-scale counterterror operation that uncovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives.

Officials believe the group had ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, with networks spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The arrests have prompted investigators to examine how an educational institution could become entangled in extremist activities.

University’s Role Under Question

Once seen as a promising center for minority education, Al-Falah University now faces intense scrutiny over its internal monitoring and campus activities. Located barely 30 kilometers from Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, the university’s proximity to the capital adds to the growing concerns about its possible misuse.

Authorities continue to question whether lapses in oversight enabled radical elements to infiltrate academic spaces—turning what was meant to be a center of learning into a potential hub of extremist influence.

University Denies Involvement

The University also released a statement following the controversy. Al-Falah University VC Prof. Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand said, "We are anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same... We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. The University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University... We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations. No such chemical or material, as alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses."